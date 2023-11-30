Marsy’s law doesn’t allow withholding names of officers or victims, Florida Supreme Court rules

TALLAHASSEE — In a victory for open government advocates, the Florida Supreme Court ruled Thursday that law enforcement agencies cannot use Marsy’s Law to withhold the names of officers involved in fatal shootings.

The court also said Marsy’s Law offers no guarantee of anonymity even to victims.

“Today’s decision neither weakens … various exemptions of certain information from public disclosure, nor prevents the Legislature — in performing the constitutional function reserved to it and not to us — from expanding them,” Justice John Daniel Couriel wrote for the court. “Our decision instead is limited to the determination that Marsy’s Law does not guarantee to crime victims a generalized right of anonymity.”

Such a guarantee would conflict with the right of a criminal defendant to confront his or her accuser, the decision said.

The law gives victims the right to withhold “information or records that could be used to locate or harass the victim or the victim’s family, or which could disclose confidential or privileged information of the victim,” the ruling said. “One’s name, standing alone, is not that kind of information or record; it communicates nothing about where the individual can be found and bothered.”

The decision was unanimous, except for Justice Meredith L. Sasso, who did not participate.

Law enforcement agencies across the state have been using Marsy’s Law to withhold information about officer-involved shootings and other crimes, making it that much more difficult for news outlets to report the details of incidents of high community interest.

In the 2022 killing of Jayden Baez, it wasn’t until his family filed a federal lawsuit that the names of the Osceola County deputy sheriffs — Ramy Yacoub and Scott Koffinas — who shot him were publicly revealed.

More recently, the Orlando Police Department refused to release the names of officers who killed a woman they said charged at them with a knife.

At the time, Orange County Sheriff John Mina vowed to not let the ruling “impede efforts to promote transparency,” adding that he believed the law’s original intent was not to withhold the names of cops working in their official capacity.

The court’s ruling arose from two separate cases in which a Tallahassee police officer claimed self-defense after using lethal force on a suspect within eight days of each other in May 2020. Both officers refused to disclose their names, citing Marsy’s Law.

The city of Tallahassee was about to release the names of the officers when the Florida Police Benevolent Association sought an emergency injunction to prevent that from happening.

A Leon County judge denied the injunction and ordered the disclosure of the officers’ names. The PBA appealed to the First District Court of Appeal, which stayed the lower court order pending appeal, ultimately landing before the Supreme Court.

The ruling said the case posed three questions for the court:

First, can police officers acting in an official capacity be Marsy’s Law “victims?” Second, does Marsy’s Law require the commencement of a criminal proceeding to take effect? And third, does Marsy’s Law contain a right for victims to remain anonymous?

“We need only answer the third question to resolve this case: Marsy’s Law guarantees to no victim — police officer or otherwise — the categorical right to withhold his or her name from disclosure,” the ruling states.

In a brief to the Florida Supreme Court, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood voiced his opposition to shielding the names of even his own deputies who use deadly force.

“Citizens should know the names of deputies who are involved in the use of deadly force while carrying out their official duties,” Chitwood wrote. “This disclosure of the deputies’ names not only promotes transparency and accountability but helps to rebuild the eroding public trust in law enforcement.”