Will Marsy’s Law ruling prompt South Florida agencies to change policy? Here’s the latest.

A recent ruling by the Florida Supreme Court changed what everyone thought they knew about victims’ privacy rights. But the change will take some time to go into effect, and it may not remain in effect for very long.

“If anyone has a public records request, get it in now,” said Bobby Block, executive director of the First Amendment Foundation, one of the open-government advocacy groups that prevailed in the Supreme Court ruling. “I saw this as more of a temporary reprieve than an overturning of the law. They’ll come up with legislation to restore the restrictions, and there will be a push against it.”

When it originally went into full effect in 2018, Marsy’s Law was seen as a barrier between traumatized crime victims and the public, including the news media, allowing victims to shield their names from release by police agencies.

Police officers accused of excessive force argued that they were entitled to the law’s protections because they acted in self-defense and were therefore crime victims.

Whether the protection extended to police in the line of duty was the issue that the Supreme Court was asked to decide. Instead, the court ruled that Marsy’s Law, a constitutional amendment, never barred police agencies from disclosing victims’ names in the first place.

Most South Florida law enforcement agencies have not implemented the change because although the ruling was issued last week, it doesn’t yet have the force of law.

“Our counsel advised us to continue with Marsy’s Law when victims request it,” said Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright.

The Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office intends to respond to public records requests by complying with the new ruling immediately, said office spokesman Marc Freeman.

The ruling itself says it does not become “final” until after the police union that brought the case to court has a chance to ask for a rehearing. It’s not clear how long that will be, but in similar cases the deadline is a month after the decision.

At that point legal and political experts are sure that representatives in Tallahassee will introduce legislation to shield the identities of crime victims and, perhaps, explicitly answer whether the law applies to police officers.

Laws intended to protect civilians have been extended to on-duty police officers before.

In 2018, the Florida Supreme Court ruled that law enforcement officers are entitled to the same protection as civilians under the state’s “stand your gound” law, which grants immunity from prosecution to anyone acting in self-defense without imposing a “duty to retreat.”

That ruling came about because of a Broward case involving a sheriff’s deputy who killed an Oakland Park man carrying what turned out to be an air rifle in a busy apartment complex.

Rafael Olmeda can be reached at rolmeda@sunsentinel.com or 954-356-4457.