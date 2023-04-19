Marsy's Law for Georgia marks Crime Victims' Rights Week

Apr. 19—ATLANTA — Every year, Marsy's Law for Georgia commemorates National Crime Victims' Rights Week with a campaign that highlights local victim-centered events, honors victim advocates and raises awareness about victims' rights in the state.

This year's NCVRW falls on April 23-29, with the theme "Survivor Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change." To officially acknowledge the week, the city of Atlanta, Cobb County and Gov. Brian Kemp have all issued proclamations declaring April 23-29 Crime Victims' Rights Week in Georgia.

Marsy's Law Advisory Board members Mel Hewitt, Tamiko Lowry-Pugh and Rita Davis-Canon received the proclamation from City Council President Doug Shipman during the April 17 legislative session.

Many Georgia landmarks will illuminate their facades using purple LED lights to highlight NCVRW. This year, Georgia organizations and landmarks like Mercer University, the King & Spalding building, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the TK Elevator building and Atlanta's King and Queen buildings have committed to showing their support.

Not only does Marsy's Law for Georgia support victims' rights during NCVRW, it also works year-round to focus on encouraging the community to educate themselves on the many resources available. While the pandemic has been difficult for everyone the past three years, victims of violent crimes have been especially impacted with the pandemic-induced court case backlog.

Victim advocates and services such as the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, Crime Victims' Advocacy Council, Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia, the Georgia Western Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office and more have resources and events available to help aid victims in their journeys toward finding justice.

In 2018, Marsy's Law amended the Georgia State Constitution to include a Bill of Rights for victims of violent crimes during criminal proceedings. The constitutional amendment received broad support and assures rights for victims, including standing to petition a court if they feel that their rights have been violated. Georgia is one of the numerous states across the country that have added Marsy's Law to their constitutions in recent years. To learn more about Marsy's Law Georgia, visit marsyslawforga.com. Victims and supporters interested in sharing their stories can email georgia@marsyslaw.us.

Marsy's Law is named after Marsalee "Marsy" Nicholas of California who was stalked and killed by her ex-boyfriend in 1983. Only one week after her death, Marsy's mother walked into a grocery store where she was confronted by the accused murderer. The family, who had just come from a visit to Marsy's grave, was unaware that the accused had been released on bail.

Since California's passage of the Victim's Bill of Rights Act of 2008, Marsy's Law legislation has been overwhelmingly approved by voters in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Wisconsin, Oklahoma and South Dakota.