MARTA to give away steering wheel locks to prevent Kia/Hyundai thefts

Thieves are targeting a certain brand of cars parked at MARTA rail stations. Because of it, the transit agency will be giving away steering wheel locks.

Channel 2 Action News has been reporting on criminals stealing Kia and Hyundai vehicles because of a popular TikTok trend.

MARTA police reported 17 incidents involving Kia and Hyundai vehicles since the beginning of the year, with two occurring in just the past weekend.

“MARTA has experienced a significant decrease in crime over the past few years, so when we saw an increase in theft and vandalism of Kia and Hyundai vehicles, we worked to determine the cause and quickly implement this deterrent,” MARTA Deputy Police Chief Willie Davenport said.

Now, the car manufacturers are providing 640 steering wheel locks to MARTA at no cost.

The MARTA police department will distribute the locks to MARTA riders who own a Kia or Hyundai model years 2011-2022.

The giveaway is Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the College Park station. You’ll need to bring proof of vehicle ownership.

