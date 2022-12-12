MARTA holding job fair for bus operators, journeyman bus technicians
MARTA is hiring bus operators and journeyman bus technicians.
MARTA will be recruiting for those job positions at a job fair on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at MARTA headquarters, located across from the Lindbergh Center rail station at 2424 Piedmont Road in Atlanta.
The transit agency is offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus and will train all permit and class C (regular) license holders for their commercial driver’s license (CDL).
Pay starts at $17.74 per hour for bus operators and $23.91 per hour for technicians.
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required for employment.
Applicants for a bus operator position must be age 21 or older, have a high school diploma or equivalent, have a current class C (regular) driver’s license, pass a physical exam and ability test, and pass a drug and alcohol screening.
Applicants for a journeyman bus technician position must be age 18 or older, have a high school diploma or equivalent, have a current class C (regular) driver’s license, and have completed auto, transit bus, diesel, or maintenance programs, or have three or more years of comparable work experience.
Face masks are required for entrance to the job fair.
