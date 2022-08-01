MARTA holding job fair, signing bonus of $3,000

MARTA is hoping to hire bus operators and journeyman bus technicians at their upcoming job fair.

The job fair takes place on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 3 p.m. to 7.p.m.

It will be held at MARTA headquarters across from the Lindbergh Center rail station on Piedmont Road.

The transit authority is offering a $3,000 signing bonus.

MARTA says they will train all Permit and Class C license holders to earn their commercial driver’s license or CDL.

The starting pay for operators is $17.74 an hour and $23.91 an hour for technicians.

Qualified job seekers are required to have the COVID-19 vaccination for employment.

