MARTA holding job fair, signing bonus of $3,000
MARTA is hoping to hire bus operators and journeyman bus technicians at their upcoming job fair.
The job fair takes place on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 3 p.m. to 7.p.m.
It will be held at MARTA headquarters across from the Lindbergh Center rail station on Piedmont Road.
The transit authority is offering a $3,000 signing bonus.
MARTA says they will train all Permit and Class C license holders to earn their commercial driver’s license or CDL.
The starting pay for operators is $17.74 an hour and $23.91 an hour for technicians.
Qualified job seekers are required to have the COVID-19 vaccination for employment.
For more information, click here.
