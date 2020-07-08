MARTA Leverages BSD SpecLink Software to Maximize Efficiency Gains and Enable Collaboration Among Remote Construction Teams

"Shelter-in-place" hasn't stopped MARTA's $2.7 billion public transportation expansion in the Atlanta metropolitan area. As a result, it has chosen BSD SpecLink as its organization-wide construction specification authoring tool.

ATLANTA, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Building System's Design, LLC (BSD SpecLink) an RIB Company, a leading provider of building specification content and software announces partnership with Atlanta's principal public transportation operator, MARTA.

In response to the announcement, BSD SpecLink CEO Christopher Anderson stated, "BSD SpecLink has been part of the Atlanta community for more than 38 years and we are proud to partner with MARTA as they prepare for their groundbreaking expansion project." Anderson continued, "as an Atlanta resident and frequent MARTA customer, I have been extremely impressed by MARTA's commitment to utilizing tools that increase efficiency, accuracy, and ultimately reduce construction costs."

MARTA will use BSD SpecLink to manage Design Standards and Guide Specifications for all construction projects. The cloud-based specification authoring software empowers both local and remote design teams to better collaborate on building specifications, which is particularly critical at the current time.

"MARTA chose to move forward with SpecLink technology because of the efficiencies that it offers," said MARTA Specification Writer Emily McCorkle. "There are so many features that we do not currently have that offer opportunities for more collaboration, ease of tracking, and simplified methods for preparing construction documents. Also, with more widespread access through the Cloud, our teams – both in-house and remote – will be more equipped for heavier workloads as MARTA plans for expansion, but will also be more flexible to adjust to a changing work environment."

As part of the complete solution, BSD SpecLink will provide ongoing professional services to train and identify process improvements for internal and external teams. To supplement this, BSD brought an existing client WSP USA to the table. James Deane, AIA, CDT, LEED, AP, PMP Senior Supervising Architect said, "As heavy BSD SpecLink users and one of the world's leading professional service firms, providing technical advice to clients in Transportation and Infrastructure, this opportunity felt like a perfect fit for WSP USA to bring our expertise to ensure MARTA achieves its collaboration and efficiency goals."

Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 outbreak, the remote collaboration capabilities of BSD SpecLink will enable BSD, MARTA and WSP to get to work immediately, meaning projects can move ahead on schedule and on budget, helping ensure Atlanta residents and visitors receive the expansion benefits as promptly as possible.

About BSD SpecLink

Founded in 1983, Building Systems Design, Inc. (BSD) an RIB Company and part of the iTWO platform, provides advanced specification and interoperability solutions to architects, engineers, specifiers and building owners nationwide. The company is focused on bringing technology to market that drives collaboration, simplifies design and increases efficiency for all stakeholders in the design and construction process. For more information on BSD, visit http://try.bsdspeclink.com/aeo/.

About MARTA

Established in 1971, MARTA is the 12th largest transit agency in the U.S. and provides 95 percent of the public transit trips in the metro Atlanta region with 110 fixed bus routes, 38 heavy rail stations, 2.7 miles of light rail, and on-demand paratransit services. MARTA is primarily funded by a 1 percent sales tax in Fulton, DeKalb, and Clayton counties and a 1 1/2 percent sales tax in the City of Atlanta. MARTA's FY2020 operating and capital budgets of $1.1 billion resulted in a total of $2.4 billion in economic output. To find out more, visit www.itsmarta.com.

