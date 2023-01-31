MARTA officer shoots ex-boyfriend after he beats her up on-duty, police say

The MARTA police are investigating domestic incident which led to a shooting involving a MARTA officer.

MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher said at 9 p.m. Monday, one of the MARTA sergeants called the Five Points MARTA station for help regarding an incident she was involved in on Wall Street.

Further investigation revealed that the MARTA officer and her ex-boyfriend were arguing, which then led to a fight. As the ex-boyfriend was beating her in the face, she shot him twice.

The suspect was seen leaving the scene in a vehicle, which was pulled over shortly after by police near Decatur Street.

He was arrested, then taken to Grady Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Chief Kreher said the officer was also taken to Grady Hospital with bruises to her body and face.

The MARTA officer was on-duty at the time of the domestic dispute.

MARTA said the officer is being treated and she is in “good spirits.”

“I just spoke to her. She’s in good spirits. She’s beat up pretty badly. Lots of bruising and cuts, but they’re checking her out ,” said Kreher.

Kreher said the GBI will investigate the shooting involving the MARTA officer and the suspect.

Neither of their identities have been released.

The suspect is in custody and Kreher said he is facing several criminal charges.

