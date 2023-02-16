MARTA passenger boards train after being stabbed, suspect on the run, Chamblee police say
Chamblee police are looking for a suspect accused of stabbing someone at a MARTA train station Tuesday.
Officials said MARTA police contacted the Chamblee Police Department Tuesday regarding a stabbing victim at the Lindberg train station.
When officers arrived, they found a blood trail leading to the Chamblee MARTA station, where authorities said the victim boarded a southbound train.
Police said the victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.
It is unclear what led to the stabbing.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
Police said they are looking for evidence to identify the suspect, who is described as a white man and is believed to be homeless.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Chamblee Police Department.
