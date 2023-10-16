MARTA police arrest man in connection to early 2023 homicide
Authorities have arrested a man they say was involved in a homicide earlier this year.
Atlanta police said on Feb. 26, around 3 p.m., officers received reports of a person injured on Marietta Street SW.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
On Sunday, MARTA police arrested 20-year-old Bryson Sinclair in connection to the crime.
Authorities did not specify how they connected Sinclair to the murder.
Sinclair was charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
