MARTA police release surveillance images of men wanted in shooting at Peachtree Center station

MARTA police have released surveillance images of the two men they say shot two people on a subway train at the Peachtree Center station earlier this week.

The shooting happened shortly after 11:15 p.m. Tuesday. The victims were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital for their injuries and have since been released.

“MARTA has an extensive network of cameras throughout the system and our officers have a near perfect record of apprehending suspects. We will work with the public and neighboring jurisdictions to hold these suspects accountable and seek justice for the victims,” MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher said.

MPD is searching for two suspects wanted for shooting two people on board a southbound train at Peachtree Center Station on June 14th. Anyone with information related to the identities of the suspects should contact MARTA Police at 404-848-4911. You can remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/nK9EaiL94W — MARTA Police (@MARTAPolice) June 18, 2022

MARTA police said they recovered the weapon used in the shooting.

Anyone with information related to the identities of the suspects should call MARTA police at 404-848-4911.

TRENDING STORIES:

IN OTHER NEWS: