MARTA station shooting ‘disturbing’ for passengers, GBI continues investigation

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents are now investigating a man shot and killed by police at a MARTA station in Midtown.

The incident closed the North Avenue station for hours.

The police tape surrounding the typically busy station was disturbing for passengers.

“Well, I’m shocked. I’m actually visiting from out of town. I just want to get on the train and make it back to my friend’s home,” said Marcus Hutchins.

Police tell us late Friday afternoon two MARTA officers who were not in uniform confronted a man smoking marijuana and showed him their identification and badges.

“He decided to fight with the police,” said MARTA police chief Scott Kreher. “A fight ensued, with the two undercover officers and the individual. The individual then produced a handgun and pointed it at the officers.”

One of the officers then shot the 23-year-old man, and he later died at the hospital. Police do not believe the man ever fired his weapon.

MARTA closed the station for hours, instead using busses to take passengers to different stations.

The experience left people like Hutchins – distraught.

“There’s hopefully peace in the city while I’m here and beyond,” said Hutchins.

