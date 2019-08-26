Is Martela Oyj (HEL:MARAS) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Martela Oyj (HEL:MARAS) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

View our latest analysis for Martela Oyj

What Is Martela Oyj's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Martela Oyj had €10.3m of debt in June 2019, down from €11.8m, one year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of €8.50m, its net debt is less, at about €1.84m.

HLSE:MARAS Historical Debt, August 26th 2019 More

A Look At Martela Oyj's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Martela Oyj had liabilities of €29.4m due within a year, and liabilities of €7.85m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of €8.50m and €17.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €10.8m.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of €11.8m. This suggests shareholders would heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Martela Oyj can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Martela Oyj actually shrunk its revenue by 6.4%, to €103m. That's not what we would hope to see.

Caveat Emptor

Over the last twelve months Martela Oyj produced an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss. Indeed, it lost a very considerable €3.9m at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. We would feel better if it turned its trailing twelve month loss of-€4.1m into a profit. In the meantime, we consider the stock very risky. For riskier companies like Martela Oyj I always like to keep an eye on the long term profit and revenue trends. Fortunately, you can click to see our interactive graph of its profit, revenue, and operating cashflow.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.