Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.06

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) will increase its dividend on the 31st of March to US$0.06, which is 50% higher than last year. This takes the dividend yield from 3.6% to 3.7%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Marten Transport's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Marten Transport's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 14.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 72%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Marten Transport Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$0.021, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.66. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 41% per annum over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Marten Transport has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 20% per annum. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

Our Thoughts On Marten Transport's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Marten Transport will make a great income stock. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

