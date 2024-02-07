Martha’s Rule giving families right to rapid review of critical cases to be announced

Martha Mills died of sepsis despite her parents fighting for a second opinion - PA

The families of patients will be able to ask for a “rapid review” of their loved one’s hospital care 24 hours a day, seven days a week, under Martha’s Rule which is set to be announced later this month.

The Telegraph understands the Government will accept a recommendation from the patient safety watchdog that patients, families and carers will have “24/7 access to a rapid review from a critical care outreach team”.

They will be able to request this if “they are worried about the patient’s condition”.

In September, the then health secretary Steve Barclay said the Government was committed to introducing such a rule, more than two years after Martha Mills died from sepsis owing to failings in her care at King’s College Hospital, in London.

Her parents, Merope Mills and Paul Laity, have been campaigning to make a second opinion a legal right after concerns about their daughter’s deteriorating condition were dismissed by doctors.

Mr Barclay asked Dr Henrietta Hughes, the patient safety commissioner, to come up with recommendations to guide how this would work.

She put forward her recommendations in October. But since then there has been a change of health secretary.

However, Dr Hughes told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Wednesday that she was “optimistic” an announcement would be made soon.

“It was only a few weeks between Steve Barclay asking me to run some policy sprints back in September last year and I gave him the recommendations in October,” she said.

“I know the Government has been working at breakneck speed to get a system up and running and I feel very optimistic that we will get an official announcement.”

She said there needed to be a “sea change” in terms of “listening to patients and families and acting on their concerns”.

“So whether it’s acting on Martha’s Rule to be able to get an urgent review if you’re concerned that your own or your relative’s care isn’t meeting all their needs,” she said.

Introducing plan

In October, Dr Hughes put forward three recommendations to Mr Barclay on how the plan could be introduced.

One of these stated: “All staff to have 24/7 access to a rapid review from a critical care outreach team who they can contact should they have concerns about a patient.”

Another said: “All patients, their families, carers and advocates, to have access to the same 24/7 rapid review from a critical care outreach team which they can contact via mechanisms advertised around the hospital and more widely if they are worried about the patient’s condition.”

It is expected that Victoria Atkins, the Health Secretary, will publish her conclusions in the next few weeks, perhaps as soon as this month.

In December, Ms Atkins told the BBC that she would soon be bringing forward measures “as to how this can best happen”.

She said: “I have met Martha’s mum, Meropi. This is really important.

“We are working on this. We’ve had a review into how it can work, listening to mums and dads, but families and patients as to how this can best happen. And we will be bringing forward measures shortly. It’s really, really important.”