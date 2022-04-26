Martha Stewart’s Rye Bread with Caraway Seeds

Associated Press

Global cooking oil prices have been rising since the COVID-19 pandemic began for multiple reasons, from poor harvests in South America to virus-related labor shortages and steadily increasing demand from the biofuel industry. The war in Ukraine — which supplies nearly half of the world’s sunflower oil, on top of the 25% from Russia — has interrupted shipments and sent cooking oil prices spiraling. It is the latest fallout to the global food supply from Russia's war, and another rising cost pinching households and businesses as inflation soars.