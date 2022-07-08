How to Make Martha Stewart's Braised Pulled Pork Shoulder

The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/UniversalAt least one major movie theater chain is banning fans from seeing the new Minions movie in nice clothes because of—what else?—a TikTok trend gone too far.The trend, provenance unclear, involves groups of young, mostly male fans dressed up in suits to watch the very unserious Despicable Me spinoff Minions: The Rise of Gru.Part ironic and part sincere, the stunt has taken off across the U.S., where the film sits at No. 1 at the