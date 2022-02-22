Martha Stewarts Chewy Chocolate Ginger-Molasses Cookies

Reuters

Federal prosecutors are expected to sum up for a jury on Monday why they have brought hate-crimes charges against three white men who were convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, in a mostly white neighborhood in Georgia in 2020. A state court found Travis McMichael, 36, his father Gregory McMichael, 66, and neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, guilty of murder and other charges. The prosecution and defense teams finished presenting their cases Friday in a federal hate-crimes trial and closing arguments were set for Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia.