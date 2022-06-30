How to Make Martha Stewart's French Fries

Reuters Videos

STORY: After a two-year hiatus brought on by COVID-19, the ‘Palestine International Festival for Dance and Music’ returns to sold-out crowds - eager to watch live performances again.Featuring an array of regional and local artists, the festival kicked off on Monday (June 27) and is expected to tour various locations in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.Audiences cheered and gently swayed their phones during the performance of popular Egyptian artist Hamza Namira.The festival, also known as the PIF, was first held in 1993 with the goal of connecting Palestinian audiences with regional and international artists. It has proven to be a popular event, attracting around 15,000 audience members annually, according to their website.