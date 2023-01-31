How to Make Martha Stewart's French Onion Soup

Onions, cheese, stock and bread—four simple ingredients that become transcendent in this french onion soup. This simple soup recipe is perfect if you're craving something warm and hearty and is great all year round. To make the soup, slowly caramelize onions, add flour to thicken, sherry to deglaze, and rich beef stock to bring it all together. This french onion soup is seasoned with fresh herbs and simmered to perfection. It's very important to use good quality ingredients for this dish. Top with a slice of bread and grated cheese, then broil and serve hot and bubbling.