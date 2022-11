Motley Fool

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) have bested that over the last decade, and could do it again. You've probably heard of TASER electrical stun guns, but the company that makes them, Axon Enterprise, is about much more than just TASERs. It makes body cameras and dashboard cameras for law enforcement as well as a network of cloud software products for things like records and evidence management, making it easier for police departments and other agencies to share valuable data with one another.