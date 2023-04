Martha Stewart Living

In this video, Martha Stewart teaches you how to make old-fashioned Boston baked beans. Simply soak pinto beans overnight then combine with sliced onion, canned plum tomatoes, packed brown sugar, dried mustard, bay leaves, whole cloves, salt and pepper in a bean pot. Add molasses and salt pork to the top of the beans, pour in water, and bake covered until the beans are tender and the liquid is thickened. This hearty bowl of baked beans can be served with boston brown bread, hot dogs, or potato salad. This is the Martha Stewart’s cooking school series, where Martha teaches the home cook her favorite culinary basics and techniques.