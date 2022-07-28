How to Make Martha Stewart's Shrimp Boil

Martha’s classic shrimp boil recipe is a wonderful, easy way to prepare fresh seafood. No Lowcountry boil is complete without adding hearty helpings, corn, and potatoes, but her extra touches such as aromatic vegetables, seafood boil seasoning bring the feast's flavor up another level. You can easily multiply the cajun recipe in this video for a huge crowd or make a smaller batch just for friends and family. Serve this Louisiana classic with spicy butter and lemon wedges.