Martha’s Vineyard club pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in 3-year-old’s drowning death

The company behind a recreational club on Martha’s Vineyard has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in connection with the drowning death of a young boy last summer.

Henry Bowman Backer, 3, drowned in the The Boathouse & Field Club pool on July 26, 2021 while attending a camp at the club.

The club’s manager entered a guilty plea on behalf of Boathouse Club, LLC, the company that runs The Field Club, Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe’s office said Friday.

“The criminal justice system is inadequate to deal with the pain and anguish of the loss of a child, but it can bring a measure of justice,” O’Keefe said in a statement. “I hope it has done so for Henry.”

The company received five years probation and has agreed to not host a camp or club with water activities for children under 6. It must also pay $100,000 in restitution, which will be given to the Red Cross to establish the Henry Bowman Backer Water Safety Training Fund.

The fund will provide lifeguard and water safety instructor training on Martha’s Vineyard and Cape Cod.

