The Conversation

As the planet heats up, air pollution is getting worse. Westend61/Getty ImagesThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea People who breathe polluted air experience changes within the brain regions that control emotions, and as a result, they may be more likely to develop anxiety and depression than those who breathe cleaner air. These are the key findings of a systematic review that my colleagues and I recently published in the journal NeuroToxicology. Our i