Martha's Vineyard migrants moving to military base
Dozens of migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts on the orders of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are moving to housing on a military base on Cape Cod (Sept. 16) (AP Video: Rodrique Ngowi)
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sent two planeloads of migrants to the posh vacation island of Martha's Vineyard this week, to protest the Biden administration's immigration policies. It's the latest provocation by DeSantis, a Republican who is seeking re-election as governor in November and is considered a potential 2024 presidential candidate. DeSantis, 44, was elected Florida's governor in 2018 after President Donald Trump endorsed the then-congressman over a more established Republican candidate.
After two full days of sheltering in a Martha’s Vineyard Episcopalian parish, a group of traveling migrants from Venezuela was bused and ferried off the Massachusetts island on Friday morning.
California's Democratic governor is criticizing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Republicans for efforts to send migrants to blue states. (Sept. 16)
STORY: Venezuelan migrant David Morales told Reuters he was not expecting to be "left adrift" after the 40-hour bus journey."I came to Washington, right? Looking for the possibility to find work and get ahead, like everybody else,” Cuban migrant, Leonardo Perdomo said.Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott has recently expanded his efforts to push responsibility for border crossers to his Democratic political opponents.Texas has bused more than 7,000 migrants to Washington, D.C. and New York City since April, spending nearly $13 million on the initiative through Aug. 8, according to state data obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.Carla Bustillos, a volunteer working with NGOs that care for migrants, said the coalition of organizations was waiting for the buses to arrive at Union Station, only to find they had dropped the migrants off outside the Vice President's residency.Abbott, who is seeking a third term in November's midterm elections, says the buses are needed because Democratic President Joe Biden has failed to secure the border with Mexico.In a similar move, a group of immigrants landed on the Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday (September 14).Florida governor Ron DeSantis took credit for the arrival of two planes of immigrants, one spokeswoman told Fox News and a second said on Twitter, though a Massachusetts state representative said immigrants had arrived from Texas.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams denied that he's “reassessing” the right to shelter amid the migrant “crisis,” ripping Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for sending planes to Martha’s Vineyard.
Fox News' primetime hosts were on the same page Thursday in their response to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flying about 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard the day before: Island resident and former President Barack Obama should throw open his doors and welcome the surprise newcomers. Jesse Watters played a clip of a female Martha's Vineyard resident telling reporters matter-of-factly that the Massachusetts island isn't equipped to house and otherwise support that many migrants.
The chief executive of Martha's Vineyard Community Services was wrapping up work when she looked outside to see 48 strangers at her office with luggage, backpacks and red folders that included brochures for her organization. The Venezuelan migrants who were flown to the wealthy Massachusetts island from San Antonio on Wednesday by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said they were told they were going to Boston. DeSantis took from the playbook of a fellow Republican, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, by surprising Democratic strongholds with large influxes of migrants and providing little or no information.
Biden administration to mull legal action after GOP governors relocate migrants
Gov. Ron DeSantis took credit this past Wednesday for putting 50 asylum seekers from Colombia and Venezuela on two flights from Florida to the Massachusetts resort town of Martha's Vineyard. Through an aide, the governor told Fox News he'd undertaken the move under Florida's new "relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations." "States like Massachusetts, New York, and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as 'sanctuary states' and support for the Biden Administration's open border policies."
MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass. (Reuters) - Florida's Republican governor on Friday defended his decision to fly dozens of migrants to the wealthy vacation island of Martha's Vineyard from Texas, and said similar actions could follow as a political dispute over border security deepened in the run-up to U.S. elections in November. DeSantis claimed credit for a pair of chartered flights on Wednesday that carried around 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, as part of a broader Republican effort to shift responsibility for border crossers to Democratic leaders.
Two buses of migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border were dropped off near Vice President Kamala Harris's home in residential Washington on Thursday morning in the bitter political battle over the Biden administration's immigration policies.
When Maria Corina Vegas took the stand in Downtown Doral Park, she moved her hands up and down the Venezuelan flag in front of her.
Two buses of migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border were dropped off near Vice President Kamala Harris' home in residential Washington on Thursday morning in the bitter political battle over the Biden administration's immigration policies. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been busing migrants out of Texas to cities with Democratic mayors as part of a political strategy this year because he says there are too many arrivals over the border to his state.
Migrant Everlides Dela Hoz didn’t know where she was headed. She said she was told there would be beds, it would be safe and help to find work.
