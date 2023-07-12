Martial artist spots man setting fire — and chases him down, California police say

A mixed martial artist foiled the escape of a man accused of lighting a 15-acre wildfire, California police reported.

The martial artist spotted the accused arsonist igniting vegetation with a flare in Vallejo on Saturday, July 8, police said in a news release.

The accused arsonist dashed to a black Tesla in an attempt to flee but the good Samaritan chased him down and pulled him from the vehicle, police said.

“The arsonist knew he was in trouble and quickly learned he was being detained by a trained mixed martial artist who introduced him to a double armbar,” police said.

He held the man until police arrived to arrest him, police said. Officers also discovered the Tesla, which contained more flares, had been stolen in Fremont.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which ended up scorching about 15 acres, the release said.

Vallejo is about 60 miles southwest of Sacramento.

