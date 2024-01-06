Martin attorney Keeler named judge for 19th Judicial Circuit

HOBE SOUND — Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed Hobe Sound-based attorney Brennan Keeler, whose career began in criminal prosecution and legal counsel on the Treasure Coast, as a judge for the 19th Judicial Circuit.

Brennan Keeler, newly appointed judge for the 19th Judicial Circuit.

The announcement signaled the end of the search to replace former Circuit Court Judge Robert Belanger, who held the seat for nearly two decades and retired two years before the end of his final term last November, according to reports.

Before his appointment, Keeler represented the Palm Beach County police officers' union.

Keeler could not be reached for comment Saturday, but details about his career were found in an application to the nominating commission of the 19th Judicial Circuit.

Those records show in his early career, Keeler worked as an assistant state attorney from 2010-2013 on misdemeanor, juvenile and felony cases. He was a police legal adviser for the Port St. Lucie attorney’s office from 2013 to 2016, and later worked as an assistant county attorney for Martin County.

Since 2016 he has worked as legal counsel for the Palm Beach County chapter of the state’s largest law enforcement union, the Police Benevolent Association.

Much of that work involved contract negotiations, internal affairs representation, arbitration proceedings and hearings for criminal justice standards and training. Keeler said he also responded to “critical incidents,” which included officer-involved shootings, in-custody deaths and represented officers in criminal investigations.

In the document, Keeler said he had no “prior judicial or public office” experience and was a 33-year state resident whose family owned a RV hospitality business in Port St. Lucie. He obtained his law degree from Florida State University and a bachelor’s degree from Boston College. He also attended Florida A&M College of Law, according to the document.

In his application, when asked what additional experience would make him the right choice for the office, he wrote, “My experience growing up on the Treasure Coast would assist me ... I appreciate how special Indian River, Okeechobee, St. Lucie and Martin counties are, as well as the quality of life its residents have come to expect and appreciate.”

He wrote that his career would best be described as “dedicated public servant,” having worked on various levels of state and local government law. When asked about a “particular contribution” that would be helpful for the governor and the commission in making their decision, Keeler said he would “’hit the ground running’ from my position on the bench.”

The 19th Judicial Circuit covers Indian River, Okeechobee, Martin and St. Lucie counties.

