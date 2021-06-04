Martin Bashir to be dropped from King’s College hall of fame after Panorama scandal

Martin Bashir is still included in the line up of King's College London famous Alumni which decorates the front of the college on The Strand - Julian Simmonds

Martin Bashir is set to suffer yet another humiliation after being found to have used deceit to obtain his bombshell interview with Diana, Princess of Wales.

The disgraced broadcaster is to have his face removed from his old university's hall of fame.

Officials at King's College London (KCL) are "in discussions" about removing Bashir's image from the gallery of notable alumni displayed in the windows of its building on The Strand.

His name does not appear on the university's online list of notable alumni, which includes the writer Hanif Kureishi, the gold medal-winning athlete Dina Asher-Smith and the Nobel Peace Prize winner Desmond Tutu.

A photograph of Bashir remained on show at King's Strand building this week, with a caption stating: "Martin Bashir studied religious history as a postgraduate at King's. He gained prominence as a journalist with his 1995 BBC interview with Diana, Princess of Wales and his ITV documentary on Michael Jackson in 2003. He has also been a political commentator, a correspondent and an anchorman for US television stations, and religious affairs correspondent for BBC News."

But it is set to be removed shortly.

A King's College London spokesperson said: "We continuously review our celebration of notable alumni and feel that, in light of the recent events, it is no longer appropriate to include his profile in our display."

The photograph sits next to that of Kureshi, the neuroscientist Prof Dame Nancy Rothwell and the suffragette Prof Edith Morley, who was one of the first women students at King's to take a degree.

Bashir's continued presence alongside other famous alumni, despite the publication more than two weeks ago of a devastating report by Lord Dyson, is understood to have caused embarrassment at King's following the exposure of his methods.

The Dyson report concluded that he had breached BBC rules by obtaining mocked-up bank statements and showing them to Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, to gain access to the princess.

Lord Dyson's investigation found that Bashir used 38 astonishing lies, allegations, and smears – the majority of which he denies ever saying – to win over Diana.

Diana, Princess of Wales, during her interview with Martin Bashir for the BBC - BBC/PA

The BBC announced an independent investigation into its decision to appoint Bashir as its religious editor four years ago, despite senior figures knowing about his use of forged bank statements to obtain his interview, in which Diana said: "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded."

Bashir's removal from King’s list of notable alumni comes after he was dropped from the roster of public speakers by the Celebrity Talent International (CTI) agency, through which he previously made as much as $25,000 (£17,600) for a single speaking engagement.

He had been listed on the site alongside stars such as Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods and performers including Taylor Swift until last Tuesday, when his page was replaced with the statement: "Our apologies, this profile is no longer available on our site."

A source said: "It's unlikely he'll ever come back to do public speaking work in the future. Certainly it would be difficult to imagine him doing a speech on the Diana interview in the way he did in the past."

The whistleblower who tried to expose Bashir's methods for landing his exclusive Panorama interview with the princess received a personal apology from Tim Davie, the director-general of the BBC, last week.

Graphic designer Matt Wiessler was sidelined by the corporation after raising concerns that fake bank statements he mocked up for Bashir had been used by the journalist to persuade Diana into the interview.