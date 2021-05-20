How Martin Bashir won over Princess Diana with lies and smears

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Robert Mendick
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Martin Bashir, the former BBC journalist, pictured here in 2007, vigorously defended his position during the Dyson investigation - Fred Prouser/Reuters
Martin Bashir, the former BBC journalist, pictured here in 2007, vigorously defended his position during the Dyson investigation - Fred Prouser/Reuters

Martin Bashir, in the words of a senior BBC executive on Panorama, “could charm the birds from the trees”.

He used that charm to full effect to woo Princess Diana into giving an explosive interview on Nov 20, 1995. Lord Dyson had another word for it. Lies.

The retired judge’s lengthy, weighty report details the scheming and maneuvering undertaken by Bashir, then a relatively unknown reporter, to persuade the Princess to give him the interview.

It involves 38 astonishing lies, allegations, and smears – the majority of which Bashir denies every saying – to win over the Princess at a conspiratorial first meeting at a flat in Knightsbridge two months before the interview and includes, a few days later, a five-hour drive to the New Forest and back from London.

Weeks later, Bashir was cooking for Diana at her apartment in Kensington Palace. Her complete trust had been gained.

What resulted from their burgeoning friendship was television dynamite. Watched by an audience of 23 million people in the UK alone, Diana told Bashir “there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded” in reference to her husband’s adultery with Camila Parker-Bowles.

Television dynamite: Martin Bashir interviews Princess Diana in 1995 - pixel GRG
Television dynamite: Martin Bashir interviews Princess Diana in 1995 - pixel GRG

It was quite the scoop, winning the BBC multiple awards and setting Bashir on a hugely successful career path, working for two networks in the US before returning to the BBC and being promoted to religion editor.

The pursuit of Diana for a BBC interview had begun in February 1993. Tony Hall, now Lord hall, had written to her private secretary, Commander Patrick Jephson, suggesting that “a respected figure, perhaps Sue Lawley” should conduct the interview. Kensington Palace rejected the offer.

Events changed after the Prince of Wales gave his own interview to his friend Jonathan Dimbleby, in which the heir to the throne admitted his adultery and discussed his failing marriage. The chase was back on, and the BBC suggested that Nicholas Witchell, then a diplomatic correspondent and now its royal editor, interview Princess Diana.

A meeting was arranged but, before it could take place, Steve Hewlett, the editor of Panorama, decided to hoik Witchell off the project and replace him with Bashir. Mr Hewlett, who died of cancer in 2017, is no longer alive to explain why.

Whatever the reason, Bashir set to work in winning over Diana. His gateway was her brother Earl Spencer, by his own admission an “inveterate hoarder of past records”.

On August 24 1995, Bashir made phone contact with Earl Spencer’s secretary, wanting to “just talk”, and succeeded in having a brief meeting at Earl Spencer’s offices in London. It was followed up on August 31 with a face-to-face at Althorp, the family’s stately home.

Bashir got to work on his deceit, telling Earl Spencer at the meeting that he was a “target of the tabloids” and that members of his household, including his former head of security Alan Waller, had been “selling private information about him to the media".

It was a lie. Earl Spencer scribbled on a piece of paper two amounts, £4,000 and £6,500. These were sums allegedly paid to Mr Waller by News International and an offshore company, Penfolds.

The choice of Penfolds was an odd one because it had cropped up in a previous investigation conducted by Bashir for Panorama. Nobody else would have known about the company.

Bashir had mocked up faked bank statements, using the services of Matt Wiessler, a freelance graphic artist with whom he had previously worked.

On Sep 14, Lord Dyson concluded that Bashir then showed Earl Spencer separate bank statements, this time purportedly belonging to Richard Aylard, Prince Charles’ private secretary, and to Patrick Jephson, who was Diana’s.

Lord Dyson admits it is “surprising” that Earl Spencer, “a person who made and kept detailed notes of meetings, did not record the important details contained in the Jephson/Aylard bank statements”.

But in the end he sided with the Earl. “I found Earl Spencer to be a credible and convincing witness,” he said. “On the other hand, there are significant parts of Mr Bashir’s account which I am unable to accept.”

In Bashir’s version of events – dismissed by Lord Dyson – that never happened.

Bashir then claims that days after the meeting with Earl Spencer, Diana phoned him out of the blue. According to him, it was Earl Spencer who had raised the subject of Mr Waller. Earl Spencer denies that, and the retired judge believed him.

A former British Army paratrooper and ex-US marine, Alan Waller, now 57, went to work for Earl Spencer in the mid-Nineties as his head of security. In 1995, a year after Mr Waller stopped working for the Earl at his Althorp Estate because the pair fell out, Martin Bashir faked bank statements showing two payments to Mr Waller, one from News International and another from an offshore firm. Bashir used the statements to gain Earl Spencer&#39;s trust and access to his sister Diana, Princess of Wales. The first Mr Waller knew about the fake statements was when they were exposed in 1996, after Diana gave her interview to Panorama. Mr Waller is now planning to sue the BBC and Bashir and make a complaint to the police. OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA - News Scans
A former British Army paratrooper and ex-US marine, Alan Waller, now 57, went to work for Earl Spencer in the mid-Nineties as his head of security. In 1995, a year after Mr Waller stopped working for the Earl at his Althorp Estate because the pair fell out, Martin Bashir faked bank statements showing two payments to Mr Waller, one from News International and another from an offshore firm. Bashir used the statements to gain Earl Spencer's trust and access to his sister Diana, Princess of Wales. The first Mr Waller knew about the fake statements was when they were exposed in 1996, after Diana gave her interview to Panorama. Mr Waller is now planning to sue the BBC and Bashir and make a complaint to the police. OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA - News Scans

Either way, nobody disputes that a meeting was arranged at a flat in Knightsbridge on Sep 19, 1995, at which Bashir and Diana met for the first time, with Earl Spencer taking notes.

Earl Spencer was horrified at what he was hearing from Bashir, including claims her car was bugged and allegations concerning Prince Charles and their children’s nanny, Tiggy Legge-Bourke.

He told Lord Dyson in his evidence that he thought that the BBC journalist was “scattering these things widely to see where Diana bit and she did bite Legge-Bourke, and the Jephson thing was obviously incredibly worrying. So I think that’s how he learnt to progress those theories.”

He details 38 extraordinary smears and lies – Bashir disputes they are all his and suggests this was Diana’s talking – which the journalist threw around the room.

“A few days later”, Bashir and Diana took a five-hour road trip to the New Forest and back, where he claims she raised the scale of payments to Mr Waller. Lord Dyson again dismissed Bashir’s version as lies.

In a glimpse into their developing friendship, Bashir later said Diana had retracted her claims against Mr Waller, who has always denied any wrongdoing.

Bashir told Lord Dyson: “I was cooking in Kensington Palace, we were chatting about various things, and she said: ‘Oh, by the way, I was wrong about that’ and her source was wrong and I said: ‘Fine’

“I think, my recollection, sir, is that she was basically saying, you know, the whole thing was not true, and, you know, ‘I’m sorry, I made a mistake’”.

The former Master of the Rolls liked little of what Bashir told him. He had, concluded the judge, had “little difficulty in playing on her fears and paranoia”.

Earl Spencer was a “credible witness”, he said, adding: “Regrettably, I cannot say the same of Mr Bashir.”

Lord Dyson’s conclusions were brutal: “By his deceitful behaviour… Mr Bashir succeeded in engineering the meeting that led to the interview.”

The rest, as they say, was television history.

Recommended Stories

  • Park officials had no idea what this 'mysterious blob' was after discovering it off the North Carolina coast

    The Cape Lookout National Seashore posted that it found the object months ago but asked the public on Tuesday to help figure out what it exactly was.

  • Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny 'more or less' recovered after hunger strike - prison official

    Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has 'more or less' recovered his health following a hunger strike and has the possibility of communicating with his family, the head of Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service said on Thursday. Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most prominent domestic critic, is serving a 2-1/2 year jail sentence for parole violations he says were trumped up. "I can say he has more or less recovered his health," the TASS news agency quoted Alexander Kalashnikov, head of the Federal Penitentiary Service, as saying.

  • Princess Diana: Why is controversial Martin Bashir interview being investigated?

    More than two decades later, the Princess Diana interview that rocked Britain is facing major scrutiny

  • First Look: BBC Police Drama ‘The Responder’ Stars Martin Freeman (EXCLUSIVE)

    BBC has unveiled the first image from new police drama “The Responder,” starring Martin Freeman. Written by ex-police officer Tony Schumacher and made by Dancing Ledge Productions (“The Salisbury Poisonings”), Freeman stars as Chris, a crisis-stricken, morally compromised urgent response officer who is forced to take on a new rookie partner (Adelayo Adedayo). Together, they […]

  • Bashir used ‘deceitful behaviour’ to secure Diana Panorama interview, report says

    An investigation into how the BBC landed the Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales has concluded that the lead journalist Martin Bashir used deceitful methods. Lord Dyson was appointed to look into the circumstances surrounding the explosive 1995 interview, which famously featured Diana saying: “Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.” The probe has found that Bashir was in breach of BBC editorial rules when he mocked up fake bank statements and showed them to Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, to gain access to the princess.

  • William and Harry: Diana was 'failed' by BBC and 'lost her life' because of Panorama interview

    In separate statements issued after the Lord Dyson investigation, the brothers criticised the way Bashir got his interview.

  • ‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping The Palace’: Jordan Dean & Sydney Morton To Star As Duke & Duchess Of Sussex In Lifetime Movie

    Lifetime has filled its title roles for Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace. Jordan Dean (The Punisher) and Sydney Morton (She’s Gotta Have It) will star as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the third installment of the Harry & Megan film franchise. Escaping the Palace began production this week in Vancouver for a […]

  • Pelosi, McCarthy feud over mask rules on the House floor

    Pelosi's office said that if McCarthy "wants to be maskless on the Floor of the House of Representatives, he should get to work vaccinating his Members."

  • Lawmakers spar over requirements to wear mask on House floor

    Speaker Nancy Pelosi said mask requirements would remain in place until all members have been vaccinated.

  • Japan bullet train driver leaves cockpit for loo break

    The Japanese man may be punished for leaving the controls in the hands of an untrained conductor.

  • Prince Harry said he was met with 'total silence or total neglect' when he asked the royal family to help Meghan Markle

    Prince Harry spoke in the new documentary series "The Me You Can't See" about how media attention affected Markle's mental health.

  • Lady Gaga says the producer that raped her dropped her off 'pregnant on a corner' after locking her in a studio for months

    The singer, 35, spoke about being raped at 19 years old in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's Apple TV+ docuseries "The Me You Can't See."

  • The Daily Beast editor who resurfaced Chrissy Teigen's cyberbullying past slams Candace Owens' op-ed against the model

    Editor Marlow Stern called Candace Owens "a truly terrible person," pointing out Owens has "mocked" Kurt Cobain's and Anthony Bourdain's suicides.

  • Prince Harry to Oprah: Prince Charles and the Royal Family ‘Bullied’ Me

    Apple TV+In The Me You Can’t See, his new docuseries about mental health with Oprah Winfrey that premieres Friday on Apple TV+, Prince Harry expresses his frustration with his father, Prince Charles, for enabling the suffering he experienced as a child. He also discussed his disappointment that Charles never intervened later in life when he and wife Meghan Markle experienced scrutiny in the public eye.“My father used to say to me when I was younger, he used to say to both William and I, ‘Well, it was like that for me so it’s going to be like that for you,’” he says in the series’ third episode, which centers around mental health treatment and recovery. “That doesn’t make sense. Just because you suffered, that doesn’t mean your kids have to suffer. Actually quite the opposite. If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever negative experiences you had, you can make it right for your kids.”Throughout the series, he and Winfrey, both with emotional candor, guide frank discussions about mental health, trauma, and the stigma that surrounds admitting suffering and seeking help.The goal, as Winfrey says, is to normalize mental health treatment and validate people’s stories without judgment or shame: “The telling of the story. The being able to say out loud, ‘This is what happened to me,’ is crucial.” Harry agrees, “The only way to free yourself and break out is to tell the truth.”Stephen King on Scary Stalkers, Being ‘Canceled’ by J.K. Rowling, and Navigating TraumaPeople from across the globe discuss their experiences battling issues of depression, trauma, anxiety, and mental illness, including famous faces like Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, and NBA star DeMar DeRozan.It’s Harry’s honest and, at times, shocking detailing of his own journey that anchors the series: his failure to process the grief from the death of his mother, Princess Diana; the helplessness he felt to protect her; his dependence on drugs and alcohol to numb the pain; feeling anxious and trapped by the palace; the family’s refusal to help when Markle experienced suicidal thoughts; and how therapy helped him overcome all this and “break the cycle.”“For me, therapy has equipped me to be able to take on anything,” he says. “That feeling of being trapped within the family, there was no option to leave. Eventually when I made that decision for my family, I was still told, ‘You can’t do this.’ And it’s like, ‘Well how bad does it have to get until I am allowed to do this?’ She [Markle] was going to end her life. It shouldn’t have to get to that.”When asked if he has any regrets, he says it is not taking a stand earlier in his relationship with Markle. “History was repeating itself. My mother was chased to her death while she was in a relationship with someone who wasn’t white. And now look what’s happened. You want to talk about history repeating itself? They’re not going to stop until she dies. It’s incredibly triggering to potentially lose another woman in my life. Like, the list is growing. And it all comes back to the same people, the same business model, the same industry.”In the first episode of the series, Harry addresses the many years that passed where he wasn’t given the space or the opportunity to address the grief he had after his mother’s death in a car accident when he was 12 years old.When he thinks of his mother, he says, the first memory to always come to mind is being a boy riding in the car with her and his brother. She was driving, and their car was being chased by five paparazzi on mopeds. “She was almost unable to drive because of the tears. There was no protection. One of the feelings that comes up with me always is the helplessness...That happened every single day until the day she died.”What he remembers most about her funeral is the sound of the horses’ hooves on the pavement as they pulled her casket in a carriage. “It was like I was outside my body, walking along, doing what was expected of me. Showing one-tenth of the emotion everyone else was showing. This is my mum. You haven’t even met her.”Winfrey suggests that strangers have probably done more processing of her death than he’s done, which he agrees. “I didn’t want to think about her, because if I think about her then it’s gonna bring up the fact that I can’t bring her back and it’s just going to make me sad.” When she pointedly asks if anybody in his life would talk about the death or their grief with him, he says, “Nobody was talking about it.”He cites the years between ages 28 and 32 as the hardest for him. He would have anxiety attacks any time he was required to be in public. He would drink and take drugs to “feel less of what I was feeling,” estimating that, even if he abstained during the week, he would drink a week’s worth in one day on a Friday or Saturday night. It was a coping mechanism “to mask something.”It wasn’t until he met Markle and she recognized a lingering anger in him that he first sought out therapy: “I knew if I didn’t do the therapy and fix myself I would lose this woman I could see spending the rest of my life [with].”The airing of Prince Harry’s intimate account of his struggles with his mental health comes after a number of public disclosures of intensely personal matters, the likes of which would normally be anathema to the buttoned-up royal family.In March of this year, Harry and Meghan gave a bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey in which, among many other claims, they both accused an unnamed member of the royal family of making a racist inquiry about the likely color of any of their children’s skin.Harry also roundly criticized his father in that interview for his lack of compassion and understanding, accusing him of cutting him off financially and even at one stage refusing to take his phone calls.Harry’s father came in for another bashing during a lengthy podcast interview in which Harry said that he had inherited, “genetic pain,” from his dad, who had inherited the same from his parents, the queen and Prince Philip.“When it comes to parenting, if I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I’m going to make sure that I break that cycle, so that I don’t pass it on basically,” Harry said. “There’s a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway. As parents we should be doing the most we can to try and say, ’You know what, that happened to me, I’m going to make sure that doesn’t happen to you.’” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Rosa Woods/Getty Harry added, “I also know that it’s connected to his parents. So that means that he’s treating me the way that he was treated, which means, how can I change that for my own kids? And well, here I am. I’ve now moved my whole family to the U.S. That wasn’t the plan. Sometimes you’ve got to make decisions, and put your family first and your mental health first.”In The Me You Can’t See, he revisits the dark story behind the famous photo and video footage of when he and Markle attended a gala at the Royal Albert Hall in 2019, holding hands and smiling for the cameras while dressed in elegant attire.As they had previously discussed in their earlier sit-down with Winfrey, just hours before that event, Markle revealed to Harry that she had suicidal thoughts that were so clear she had even planned out how she would do it.“The scariest thing for her was the clarity of thought,” he says in The Me You Can’t See. “She hadn’t lost it. She wasn’t crazy. She wasn’t self-medicating through pills or alcohol. She was absolutely sober. She was completely sane. Yet in the quiet of night these thoughts woke her up.”He was ashamed of how he handled it, he says. He was ashamed that he let the situation get that bad. More, he was ashamed to go to his family and ask for help.“Like a lot of people my age could probably relate to, I know that I’m not going to get from my family what I need,” he says. “I then had a son who I’d far rather be solely focused on, rather than every time I look into his eyes, wondering whether my wife is going to end up like my mother and I’m going to have to look after him myself.”That was one of the biggest reasons he and Markle left their roles in the royal family. “Feeling trapped and feeling controlled through fear, both by the media and by the system itself, which never encouraged the talking about this kind of trauma. But certainly now, I will never be bullied into silence.”With reporting from Tom SykesRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Prince Harry accuses Royal family of 'total neglect' and 'bullying' in Apple TV series

    The Duke of Sussex has accused the Royal family of "total neglect" and of "bullying him into silence" as he said the Prince of Wales had told him that as he had suffered, his sons would suffer too. Prince Harry, 36, underwent a highly personal therapy session on camera for his new Apple TV documentary series, discussing traumatic memories from his childhood. He spoke extensively about his struggles with mental health and his disconnect with his family’s attitudes to the subject. The Duke said that he and the Duchess of Sussex were subjected to such a level of harassment on social media that he felt “completely helpless” and assumed that his family would help. “Every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, to stop just got met with total silence or total neglect,” he said. “We spent four years trying to make it work. We did everything that we possibly could to stay there and carry on doing the role and doing the job.”

  • Top Arizona elections official expresses 'grave concerns' voting equipment compromised by Cyber Ninjas, tells Maricopa County to toss voting machines used in GOP 'audit'

    Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said the election equipment has been "compromised" after state Republicans handed it to a private firm, Cyber Ninjas.

  • Trump slams 'wayward' Republicans for Capitol riot vote

    Thirty-five Republicans sided with Democrats to back an inquiry into the invasion of Congress.

  • Haunted by Diana's death, Prince Harry talks of how he feared losing Meghan, too

    From the sound of horses' hooves on the day of Princess Diana's funeral, to chases by paparazzi when he was a child in the back of a car, Prince Harry is still haunted by the trauma of losing his mother. Speaking in detail of how he failed to deal with her loss for more than a decade, Harry says in a new TV documentary series that the fear of also losing his wife Meghan was one of the main reasons the couple quit their royal duties and moved to California last year. "It's incredibly triggering to potentially lose another woman in my life," he added, referring to Meghan.

  • Republicans explain their vote against Asian American hate crimes legislation

    The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act will expedite the review of hate crimes related to the pandemic and expand efforts to make the reporting of hate crimes more accessible at local and state levels, including providing online reporting resources in multiple languages.

  • Exposed: The BBC’s failure to properly investigate Martin Bashir’s Diana interview

    It was only 38 words long but, written in her distinctive handwriting, the note from Diana, Princess of Wales, convinced BBC bosses that they had nothing to worry about and was key in their decision to brush the looming scandal under the carpet. Within weeks of Panorama airing the bombshell Diana interview in 1995, concern began to grow in the upper echelons of the corporation that Martin Bashir, the junior reporter who had landed the scoop, may have hoodwinked the Princess into taking part. Despite initially accepting his assurances that he had not shown copies of mocked-up bank statements to Diana, they asked him to provide some independent evidence. Within hours, Bashir had returned brandishing the golden ticket – a note which, as far as they were concerned, put the matter to bed. It read: "Martin Bashir did not show me any documents, nor give me any information that I was not previously aware of. I consented to the interview on Panorama without any undue pressure and have no regrets concerning the matter."