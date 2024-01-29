Martin County Alliance moves

Jan. 29—LOOGOOTEE — The Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth has moved uptown.

The alliance had been at the Martin County Learning Center since it was founded nearly 20 years ago. The space was good but not very visible.

"We loved the Martin County Community Learning Center. We were in there with Purdue Extension. We were in with the foundation. We were there with Soil and Water Conservation District. We were in with SOAR and other non-profits. The problem with that was so many people did not know about the alliance. I was asked all the time whether we had a home," said Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth Executive Director Jessica Potts. "It has always been a goal to get us in a more public space. The alliance had a good year last year. Soil and Water also wanted a better presence in the community, so they agreed to go with us."

The new home for Martin County Soil and Water and the Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth is 404 N. JFK Ave.

"It puts us in the middle of the three communities we work with in Crane, Loogootee and Shoals. We will be directly across the street from Loogootee City Hall and the Southern Indiana Development Commission. We are right in that hub."

Another reason for the change for the alliance is that the organization has begun to outgrow its previous space.

"When I started, I was the first LEDO (Local Economic Development Organization) to have a part-time person in the office. The office we were in was not equipped to have two people in it. We just outgrew the space," said Potts. "The alliance staff is growing again. We are bringing on a full-time project coordinator. This location will give us the capability to have our own office spaces so we are not interrupting each other when we are on calls. It's a better layout for our organization."

While the office is moved into the new building there are still some final touches going into the facility.

"Our sign is on order and should be in place in a couple of weeks and have a new custom made conference table from Flat Creek Woodworking LLC," said Potts.