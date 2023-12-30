Martin County crash: SUV hits tree on Kanner Highway, fatally wounding female driver

A young woman was killed early Saturday morning when her car hit a tree in central Martin County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The woman was driving a 2015 white Nissan SUV eastbound on Southwest Kanner Highway/State Road 76 at 2:55 a.m. About a quarter mile west of Southwest Bridge Road, her car veered onto a grass shoulder, police said in a news release. The SUV then collided with a tree on the north side of the highway.

Martin County Fire Rescue pronounced the victim dead at the crash scene. She was between 25-40 years old; police didn’t release her identity or place of residence.

No other vehicles were involved, a preliminary investigation revealed, and no passengers were mentioned.

Additional details were unavailable; FHP didn’t immediately respond to TCPalm’s request for comment.

Lindsey Leake is TCPalm’s projects reporter. She has an M.A. in Science Writing from Johns Hopkins University, an M.A. in Journalism and Digital Storytelling from American University and a B.A. from Princeton University. Follow her on X @NewsyLindsey and Facebook @LindseyMLeake. Call her at 772-408-5315 or email her at lindsey.leake@tcpalm.com.

Read more of Lindsey’s stories and support her work with a TCPalm subscription.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Fatal car crash: SUV hits tree in Stuart, Florida, New Year’s Eve Eve