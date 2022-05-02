Editor's Note: Charges against John James Veltre were dropped by the state attorney's office on Jan. 15, 2019.

Regan Michelle Holbert, 21, 2800 block of St. Lucie Boulevard, Stuart; possession of a controlled substance (THC oil).

Dorian James Theophanis, 22, 2800 block of St. Lucie Boulevard, Stuart; possession of a controlled substance (THC oil); introduction of contraband into a detention facility; possession of marijuana over 20 grams.

Robert T. Killey, 39, 7900 block of Southeast Crossrip Street, Hobe Sound; possession of THC oil.

Steven Martin Marangio, 49, 2700 block of Southwest Matheson Avenue, Palm City; possession of crack cocaine.

John James Veltre, 40, no listed street address, Stuart; possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone); possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).

Bernard Maurice Broomfield, 26, 8500 block of Southeast Date Street, Hobe Sound; warrant for violation of probation, resisting an officer with violence. Arrested in St. Lucie County.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Martin County felony arrests: Oct. 24, 2018