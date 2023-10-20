Martin County fire captain heads to Israel to assist with rescue operations
A Martin County Fire Rescue captain is heading to Israel for 14 days to help with paramedic firefighting and search and rescue operations.
A Martin County Fire Rescue captain is heading to Israel for 14 days to help with paramedic firefighting and search and rescue operations.
President Biden is facing calls to speak out more strongly against civilian deaths in Gaza, but there's debate over whether he has the leverage to truly alter the course of the conflict.
The Biden administration is asking for $7 billion to take on China as part of a supplemental funding request sent to Congress Friday.
From "The Age of Innocence" to "Taxi Driver," these are Scorsese's five essential pictures.
Judith and Natalie Raanan of Evanston, Ill., were visiting family when they were taken during the Oct. 7 attacks.
Andonovski is reportedly set to take the reins of the Current, which hasn't had a permanent manager since April 19.
Duke was voted No. 2 in this year's preseason AP Poll.
Tibbetts, who is reportedly the highest-paid coach in the league, declined to address his salary.
Prime Day is over, but major markdowns are still afoot on a pair of Amazon-branded smart sets.
Be prepared whatever comes your way — this genius gadget can spark it up even in high winds.
It's almost impossible to find high-quality cashmere on sale! Right now, though, at Nordstrom Rack, get 100% cashmere sweaters for super cheap!
If there is one thing you buy from the new Wundermost collection, make it this.
Another day, another convert: Toyota and Lexus electric vehicles will adopt Tesla's chargers starting in 2025, Toyota said this week. The top automaker by global sales, Toyota is the latest to back the North American Charging Standard (NACS), following Hyundai, Kia, Honda, Nissan, Mercedes, GM and Ford, among others. In just about five months, Tesla has virtually sidelined the Combined Charging System (CCS), the standard backed by the Biden administration.
I already own them in four colors.
The president argued that the United States remained a global beacon, and that the struggles in Israel and Ukraine were important for the survival of democracy.
Whether you want big travel savings or luxury perks, you can get more out of your next vacation with the right travel credit card. To maximize your rewards, it’s important to understand how travel cards work.
Only a few hours left to score this deal.
The NASCAR Cup Series is in South Florida this weekend for the second race of the playoff Round of 8.
Now is the time to invest.
Rodriguez won two AL MVP awards with the Yankees and was part of the 2009 World Series-winning team.
The NCAA investigation is focused on how Michigan and one key staffer obtained information on its opponents.