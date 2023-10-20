Martin County fire captain heads to Israel to assist with rescue operations

TechCrunch

Another day, another convert: Toyota and Lexus electric vehicles will adopt Tesla's chargers starting in 2025, Toyota said this week. The top automaker by global sales, Toyota is the latest to back the North American Charging Standard (NACS), following Hyundai, Kia, Honda, Nissan, Mercedes, GM and Ford, among others. In just about five months, Tesla has virtually sidelined the Combined Charging System (CCS), the standard backed by the Biden administration.