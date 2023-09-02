Martin County gets first win of season at Wellington
Martin County gets off to a fast start and cruises to a 42-13 win at Wellington.
Martin County gets off to a fast start and cruises to a 42-13 win at Wellington.
Judge passed Phillies slugger Ryan Howard.
America's biggest retailer is gaining momentum despite inflation.
The "End Credits" author answers 3 questions about her former industry.
The former world No. 1 committed a single unforced error in the third set.
Cruise, the self-driving subsidiary of General Motors, has raised over $15 billion, employs more than 3,000 people and expanded its footprint across multiple cities within the U.S. It even has a presence in Dubai. What does it take to build and scale such complex technology? In a session called “The Robotaxi Revolution,” Vogt will share his unique perspective on how self-driving vehicles blend robotics, AI and urban mobility in unprecedented ways.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
IFA technically kicks off today in Berlin, but it seems like Lenovo may have won the thing outright. Much of its IFA has been focused on the gaming side of things -- specifically through its Legion line of products, and there are two big additions that warrant mention here. Here however, the system is meant to approximate a large gaming monitor.
In the words of the cooking queen herself, 'How bad can that be?'
Now is the time to arm your home with an air purifier to protect it from wildfire smoke.
The opioid epidemic has had a whack-a-mole kind of complexity, stumping researchers for the better part of two decades, as they’ve attempted to better understand the evolving social and systemic factors that push people to start abusing opioids and also identify potential overdose hot spots. As both researchers and clinicians examine the opioid epidemic’s extensive and persistent reach, they are now curiously exploring AI and asking, Could this be the moonshot that ends the opioid epidemic? Healthcare is not one for hopping on bandwagons, notoriously slow in piloting and implementing new technology.
Jalen Milroe has reportedly beaten out Tyler Buchner, Dylan Lonergan and Ty Simpson for the starting QB job.
Tesla’s Model S and X electric vehicles have already received two substantial price cuts throughout the year, but now there’s another one to entice consumers hesitant to jump on the EV train. Tesla has cut prices on these cars by 15 to 19 percent, depending on the model and trim. This price drop is not just for American consumers, as similar discounts have appeared throughout the globe, according to EV experts Electrek.
Target, West Elm, CB2, Article, Wayfair, Amazon, Walmart: Save up to 80% on beds, tables, chairs, patio sets and more.
The Mountain West looks to be the likeliest option for both schools after Cal and Stanford left for the ACC on Friday.
Favorites from Tory Burch, Zella, Adidas, Casper and more are up to 60% off. Add to cart now before someone else does!
Labor Day laptop sales are already live. Snag best sellers from Walmart, Amazon and Staples for as low as $179!
'One of the best tummy-control suits I’ve ever had,' said a shopper of this popular Amazon piece.
Sony has unveiled the Xperia 5 V smartphone with some nice high-end features and one fewer camera, along with a slightly lower price tag.
Louisville is a 7.5-point favorite at Georgia Tech.
Nebraska turned the ball over four times.