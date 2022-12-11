Martin County High School security guard, coach charged with soliciting photos from teen girls

STUART — A Martin County High School security guard and assistant athletic coach was arrested Friday on allegations he asked teen girls to send him nude photos of themselves through an online app.

At least seven victims have been identified, Martin County Sheriff's Office officials said. An anonymous tip reported Alton Lee Edwards, 27, was paying students to send him nude or pornographic photos through the social media app SnapChat, a statement from sheriff's spokeswoman Christine Weiss said.

Edwards, a security guard and part-time volunteer athletics coach, was charged with seven counts of solicitation of a minor and booked into the Martin County Jail, the statement said. He was being held Sunday on $350,000 bail.

After the district received the tip, Edwards was immediately reassigned so he would have no contact with students, according to a robo-call message the Martin County School District sent to parents and staff at the school.. The district and law enforcement continue to investigate.

"While MCSO does not believe that there is cause for safety-related concern on the part of the majority of families, those who believe their child may have had inappropriate, illegal contact or been exposed to inappropriate, illegal requests for photos/videos from the individual are encouraged to contact the sheriff's office at 772-220-7000," the district message to parents said. "Families continue to be encouraged to speak with students about the importance of practicing the 'see something, say something' rule and reporting any suspicious activity they notice to a trusted adult."

