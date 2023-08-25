Martin County High School teacher
An automotive maintenance teacher at Martin County High School was arrested Thursday on multiple charges including child pornography.
Former President Donald Trump turned himself in Thursday for arrest and processing at Atlanta’s Fulton County jail after being indicted along with 18 others for attempting to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.
Former President Donald Trump plans to turn himself in to authorities Thursday night at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, where he will be booked on charges stemming from his attempts to subvert the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia has released a mug shot of former president Donald Trump after he was booked at the facility Thursday evening, on 13 felony counts stemming from his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in that state.
Ohtani will continue to hit with a torn UCL.
Michigan will have a first-half head coach and a second-half head coach against UNLV.
AARP is gearing up for legal battles brought by pharma companies against Medicare drug pricing negotiations that impact its members.
There was also a lot of talk around Tornado Cash as the two founders behind the crypto mixer were charged on Wednesday by U.S. federal agencies. For this week’s episode, Jacquelyn interviewed Erik Svenson, co-founder, president and chief financial officer at Blockstream, a bitcoin and blockchain-focused infrastructure firm. The company was founded in 2014 and has its own sidechain technology, Liquid Network, as well as bitcoin mining operations and hardware wallets for Bitcoin and other assets.
Emma Seligman says that "Bottoms" is the queer comedy "the younger me wishes I could have had in high school."
A rise in COVID cases has many people wondering if they should start wearing masks again. These families never stopped.
Addison's original reckless driving charge would be dropped in this plea agreement.
As Amazon’s Prime Video gears up for its second year as the exclusive rights holder to NFL’s Thursday Night Football (TNF), the streaming service hopes to give fans a more enhanced viewing experience with a slew of new AI-driven features. During a demo with Prime Video executives, TechCrunch learned about the AI elements coming to TNF this season, as well as the first Black Friday NFL game and when viewers can expect HDR video quality.
Sony Interactive Entertainment (i.e. Sony's PlayStation division) is looking to make more waves in the audio space. It has struck a deal to buy premium headphone maker Audeze to help it "continue innovating when it comes to the audio experience of PlayStation games."
As new research shows an uptick in the procedure, men share their experiences.
Dollar Tree tanks as profits get squeezed partly due to higher theft.
Stocks closed lower on Thursday as investors digested hawkish commentary from the Federal Reserve that warned interest rates will be higher for longer than initally anticipated.
The average 30-year mortgage rate jumped to 7.23% this week, up from last week's 7.09%, according to Freddie Mac.
"I am so honored that, right in the center of Los Angeles, in front of the place known as the house that Kobe built, we are going to unveil his statue so that his legacy can be celebrated forever," Vanessa Bryant said in the announcement.
Shares of Better.com are getting hammered into the ground Thursday morning after the digital mortgage company completed its long-delayed SPAC merger and began to trade as a public company for the first time. Mortgage interest rates were lower, the housing market had not slowed so dramatically, and the company was coming off a year in which it claimed to have notched $500 million in profits.
Rubiales could face disciplinary action by FIFA for his post-World Cup kiss of Jenni Hermoso.
A North Korean cybercrime organization allegedly funneled $455 million through the crypto mixer.