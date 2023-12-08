Martin County releases site plan for Brightline train station near downtown Stuart

MARTIN COUNTY — The site plan for a Brightline station on county land near downtown Stuart was released Friday ahead of city and county discussions next week.

While short on specifics, it's the first detail on any of the locations being proposed for a Brightline station on the Treasure Coast. The proposed station is on county-owned property on SE Flagler Avenue at SE Stypmann Boulevard near the Martin County Courthouse and across Flagler from the Stuart water tower.

The station would include a drop-off loop from Flagler Avenue and a parking deck at the southern end of the station, according to the site plan. Plans also show outdoor cafe seating at the front of the station.

The Stuart City Commission on Monday is to consider an agreement with the county over their respective responsibilities should Brightline choose Stuart/Martin County as the location for a Treasure Coast stop. The County Commission is to discuss the issue Tuesday.

Under the proposed agreement outlined by the city, the two jurisdictions would split the cost of the construction equally. Deadline for governments and private landowners to submit proposals to Brightline for a Treasure Coast station is Dec. 22.

The County Commission also has suggested the Martin County Fairgrounds on SE Dixie Highway as another location for the station.

Keith Burbank is TCPalm's watchdog reporter covering Martin County. He can be reached at keith.burbank@tcpalm.com.

