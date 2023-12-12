Martin County School District works to grow teachers from within
A new program in Martin County public schools is helping the district grow its own teachers and creating a pipeline of teacher talent for years to come.
A new program in Martin County public schools is helping the district grow its own teachers and creating a pipeline of teacher talent for years to come.
A court case this week could spark a major change in the NCAA transfer policy. But the fight is just beginning
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season!
Looking to pick up some Christmas gifts on a budget? This list has some great ideas for tool lovers, tech lovers, car lovers and kids, all under $100!
Apple is adding a new iPhone feature called Stolen Device Protection that limits what thieves can do with a stolen phone and passcode. Created following a report earlier this year about passcode-based thefts, the opt-in feature is included in the iOS 17.3 beta, now available for developers.
Inflation in most categories is back to normal ranges, with one exception: rent.
International players hold a large part to growing the WNBA's desired global platform. However, they often have to choose between their foreign domestic leagues and international team commitments and playing in the WNBA.
Keep it on hand for emergencies and even take it camping.
If you didn't keep up with every awards-worthy TV show or movie this year (and really, who could?) then we've got you covered.
Nae’Qwan Tomlin was dismissed from the Wildcats’ program last week following his October arrest at a Manhattan, Kansas, bar.
Comedian, and lifelong Boston Celtics fan, Josh Gondelman joins Dan Devine to talk about falling in love with this year’s team and what makes that complicated.
Music-creation software company Output just launched an AI tool that generates sample packs based on text prompts. These packs are not sourced from other musicians but from the company’s in-house library.
Ford has now told its suppliers that it is planning to slash F-150 Lightning output to around 1,600 trucks assembled per week, or half the original goal.
Charlie Brown won't let commercialism ruin his Christmas — and neither should you!
'Noticed a difference from the first wash,' says one of the shampoo's 16,500+ five-star fans.
The head of Goldman's commodities trading desk, Ed Emerson, is retiring. The move caps a year of management changes as the Wall Street giant navigates a series of challenges.
Don't miss the ridiculous discount on this powerful sucker with over 165,000 fans.
Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air with an M2 chip is up to $250 off right now at Amazon.
Google released its Holiday 100 list, a compilation of the top-searched products of 2023.
After a blistering 2023 rally, stock market bulls believe the worst effects of higher interest rates have already passed.