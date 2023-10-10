Martin County Sheriff's Marine Unit intercepts two boats of migrants

MARTIN COUNTY — Two boats carrying undocumented migrants near the shores of Martin County have been found within the last 24 hours, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies found a boat abandoned in the mangroves near Sewall's Point Tuesday, said Christine Christofek, a spokesperson for the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators believe it's a "smuggling vessel," Christofek said.

The Sheriff's Office increased patrols in the area on the waterways, in the air and on the ground, she said.

Photos from the Sheriff's Office showed the boat had the name Nauti Daze on its side.

The people on the boat have most likely left the area already, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit intercepted a boat carrying at least 18 undocumented migrants around 11 p.m. Monday at the Stuart Causeway, sheriff's officials said.

The boat was stopped before making it to land, Christofek said.

The U.S. Coast Guard took custody of the 18 people found on the boat Monday, sheriff's officials said. All the people on the vessel were adults.

The 18 people on the boat, mostly men, are believed to be from Ecuador, Christofek said.

Sheriff's officials are asking residents to remain aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activities or people around the community.

Residents near the water should also report any suspicious vessel activity, the Sheriff's Office said.

Mauricio La Plante is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow him on Twitter @mslaplantenews or email him at Mauricio.LaPlante@TCPalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Martin sheriff's marine unit intercepts migrants at Stuart causeway