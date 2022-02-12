Martin County Sheriff's Office says beware of scammers going door-to-door

MARTIN COUNTY — Investigators said two condominium owners in Hutchinson Island fell prey to criminals using a distraction scam to get inside their homes.

The crimes happened Friday on Plantation Road and Anglers Cove. The scam can play out in a few ways, with the scammers pretending to be either a utility worker or a tree trimmer or a property adjuster, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said. Their plan is to knock on a door and convince a resident to step outside to allow an accomplice to enter and steal valuables, the Sheriff's Office said.

The scammers may also wear orange vests and have a vehicle that appears similar to a work vehicle, investigators said.

If anyone shows up at your home unexpectedly and asks you to step outside, close the door and call 911, the Sheriff's Office said. If possible, get descriptions of them and their vehicle and license tag and pass them on to authorities.

Another scam to avoid: Car wrapping, sticker scam offers fast cash, but swipes away hundreds from bank accounts

More: Indian River County woman accused in Treasure Coast pool contractor fraud seeks lower bail

Lamaur Stancil is the Treasure Coast regional economy reporter covering business and industries, including retail, tourism and hospitality. Contact him at 321-987-7179 or lamaur.stancil@tcpalm.com and follow him at Lamaur Stancil on Facebook and @TCPalmLStancil on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Martin County Sheriff's Office: Beware door-to-door scammers