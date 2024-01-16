Martin County students to get extra 10 minutes of sleep next year under new start times

MARTIN COUNTY — District students are getting an extra 10 minutes of sleep when the new school year starts in August, the School Board decided Tuesday.

The board unanimously approved new start times for the 2024-2025 school year without discussion. The new schedule puts the district in compliance with a state law regulating secondary school start times a year early.

The 2023 law mandates high schools begin no earlier than 8:30 a.m., and middle schools start no earlier than 8 a.m. Districts have until 2026 to comply with the law.

Extra money for early compliance

The state provides a monetary incentive to districts that comply with the law earlier than 2026, Deputy Superintendent Tracey Miller told the board in a memorandum.

How much the district will get from the state for early compliance is unknown, district spokeswoman Jennifer DeShazo said. Florida Department of Education has allocated $5 million statewide for districts adopting new start times early, she said.

The district plans to use any additional funding to notify parents of the change and to buy a bus tracker system that allows parents to track the location of school buses.

Students at Martin County High School wait in line while boarding bus 1808 parked in the school's bus loop at the end of the school day on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2023, in Stuart.

Martin County schools were already close to complying with the state law. Martin high schools currently have the latest start times on the Treasure Coast — 8:20 a.m. Middle schools begin at 9:10 a.m., while elementary students currently begin school at 7:30 a.m.

The 2024-2025 schedule required the district to adjust some school start times by about 10 minutes, Miller said in the memorandum. Under the new schedule, middle schools will begin at 9:20 a.m., while high schools will begin at 8:30 a.m. District elementary schools will begin at 7:40 a.m.

Martin County's charter schools still are working with transportation officials to determine start times. Indiantown and Clark Advanced Learning Center high schools currently begin at 8 a.m. Treasure Coast Classical Academy, a K-10 school, also begins at 8 a.m.

Research: Teens learn better with later starts

The new law is based on research showing teenagers do better academically when school starts later in the day. But some districts throughout the state have complained complying with the law will be costly because transportation routes have to be adjusted.

Critics have said a later start time for secondary students will impact extra-curricular activities and teenagers who work after school. Working parents often rely on older children to watch younger siblings after school, critics have said. With the adjusted start times, teens likely will be getting out of school later than their siblings.

