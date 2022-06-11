Martin County teen apologies at NAACP rally after racial slur
McClain Lewis appeared at an NAACP rally and read an apology for the racist photo he appeared in on social media with several other teenagers.
Parents plan to attend a "March for Unity and Respect" this weekend after some of their children were seen in a photo holding up letters that spelled out a racial slur. WPBF’s Angela Rozier reports.
A teen identified himself as of one of those in a photo of several kids holding up letters to spell out a racial slur. Saturday, he apologized.
