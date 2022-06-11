Martin County teen apologies at NAACP rally after racial slur

Reuters Videos

STORY: Nick Quested, documentary filmmaker, followed the right-wing Proud Boys protesters on Jan. 6. "I documented the crowd turn from protesters to rioters to insurrectionists. I was surprised at the size of the group, the anger and the profanity. And for anyone who didn't understand how violent the event was. I saw it. I documented it. And I experienced it," he said.Democratic committee chair Bennie Thompson asked Quested, "So how many proud boys would you estimate were marching together to the Capitol?"Quested answered, "A couple of hundred."Thompson thanked the filmmaker for sharing the footage. "The images you recorded and have shared with the committee do a better job than any of our words in reinforcing the violence of January sixth," he said.Since leaving office last year, Trump has kept up his false claims that his 2020 election loss to Biden was the result of widespread fraud, an assertion rejected by numerous courts, state election officials and members of his own administration.