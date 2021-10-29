Martin Currie Releases Its Fourth Stewardship Matters Publication

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Franklin Templeton

Martin Currie, the active equity specialist and steward of £15.3 billion (US$21.3 billion) in assets under management as at June 30, 2021, issued the fourth edition of its Stewardship Matters. Edition 4: Investing to Improve Lives specifically focusses on the many facets of firm's corporate purpose.

Martin Currie has used this edition as an opportunity to hold a mirror to its own activities and prove that as a firm, they strive for the same exacting standards that they expect of the companies they invest in.

Key highlights of this edition include:

Martin Currie’s recent, tangible actions as a business which aim to deliver results on Investing to Improve Lives

How actions as active owners can influence positive change for the many stakeholders in the world around us and deliver Outcomes Beyond Alpha.

The investment thematic of Investing to Improve Lives, and how sustainability and social impact can be both a risk and an opportunity to financial returns across our investment universes.

How proxy voting can facilitate change that benefits society, and how to overcome some of the challenges that it presents.

A summary of the extensive engagement and voting activities undertaken by our investment teams in the year to date, despite the ongoing physical barriers imposed by the COVID-19.

About Martin Currie

Martin Currie is a global active equity specialist with leading credentials in sustainable investing, crafting high-conviction portfolios for client-focused solutions. Investment excellence is at the heart of its business. Central to its philosophy is a stock-driven approach, based on in-depth fundamental research, active ownership and engagement and skilled portfolio construction. Martin Currie is rated A+ in all three categories under the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) 2020. As a Specialist Investment Manager of Franklin Resources Inc., it also has the backing of one of the world’s largest asset management firms.

Story continues

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE: BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and over US$1.5 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021. For more information, please visit franklinresources.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Franklin Templeton on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/martin-currie-releases-its-fourth-stewardship-matters-publication-728587487