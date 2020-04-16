Martin Lauber to Join ePropelled's Commercial Advisory Board

LOWELL, Mass., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ePropelled, a leader in magnetic engineering technology for electro-magnetic motors, today announced the appointment of Martin Lauber to the company's Commercial Advisory Board.

"We are thrilled to welcome Martin to our Commercial Advisory Board," said CEO Nick Grewal. "Martin brings with him an extensive career in marketing communications for big brands. His expertise in marketing rounds out our advisory board and we look forward to working with and learning from him."

Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Martin Lauber is a marketing industry entrepreneur with more than 30 years' experience building professional service companies and creating marketing communications for brands like Disney, Levi's, Taco Bell, eBay, PayPal, Wells Fargo, Mercedes Benz and Virgin. In 1997 Martin founded Swirl, a major integrated marketing agency which sold to Dentsu/McGarry Bowen in 2017. He founded 19York in 2014. The "anti-holding" company, 19York, makes minority investments in and strategically supports boutique-sized marketing agencies and technology platforms. The agencies invested in by 19York have partnered with Fortune 500 companies, including Microsoft, P&G, InBev, Amazon, Starbucks, Clorox, Sprint, and Nestle. In 2019, Martin founded 19Y Ventures which participates in Seed to C-round investments in Mobility, Food Science and eCommerce start-up companies. Martin is an avid car collector and vintage race car driver in his spare time.

Martin says, "It is a privilege to be asked to join this esteemed group of advisors. I am ecstatic to be included in this company and to lend my expertise. ePropelled's technology will prove to be a game changer in a pivotal time of our lives and it will be a proud moment to say I was part of it."

About ePropelled

ePropelled is a leader in magnetic engineering innovations that define the future of electric propulsion. Our patented intelligent motors and generators are software controlled and create new levels of energy and system-level efficiencies in aviation, aerospace and electric vehicles, as well as in industrial and HVAC applications. For more information, please visit www.ePropelled.com .

