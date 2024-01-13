Martin Luther King High School students prepare poetry, dance for MLK Jr. Day legacy march

When you attend a school named after the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., the civil rights icon's face and words are all around, in the hallways and offices, and in the minds of students.

For 18-year-old Makyla Iverson, a senior at Martin Luther King Jr. Senior High School in southeast Detroit, attending a school named after King brings more insight into his life and legacy, she said.

"It just gives you more insight on how powerful he is," she said standing on the stage of King High's auditorium.

Makyla and her classmate Mya White, 17, on Thursday afternoon were preparing their spoken word poetry to perform at an annual tradition for the school and community, the MLK annual Legacy March, which will take place at the school's auditorium at 3200 Lafayette St. on Jan. 15 at 9 a.m. Makyla and Mya are among a handful of King students performing. The school's dance team was also practicing Thursday afternoon for a performance choreographed to the gospel song "We Shall Overcome."

Makyla and Mya perform their pieces together. The poems, shared below, reflect on the lasting impression of King on the world, but also look forward into their roles as young, Black Americans entering adulthood and allude to injustices disproportionately impacting Black Americans today.

Educator Centra Smith, 34, of Detroit, who works with King students in a drama program, worked with Mya and Makyla to craft their poems and perform them in spoken-word style.

"I said, 'I know history is still ever making itself,'" she said she told them. "I want them to talk from their generation, how history has impacted them. ... Have we progressed?"

Mya's poem, "Legacy," looks forward to the future legacy young people like her can build.

"Somebody's going to hear me because even though I might be a nobody to someone else. ... Somebody is going to remember my name with what I do, whether it's a friend or family, someone's going to know who I am," she said. "Just to change one person, I feel like I'm a step closer to Dr. King."

Read their poems

"Our new history" by Makyla Iverson, 18, senior at Martin Luther King Jr. Senior High School

Hello world

Is it my perfect curly slick back with all black that gets your bones all dis attached

Or is it just my appearance that makes you think that

I’m any different from any other human being who’s body is not dipped in this oh good melanin skin

Or is the way I walk and talk that makes you think of illiteracy

Welcome to a sneak peak of our new history

Where we fight the fight of unjust rights

To get what we truly deserve out of this tricky thing called life

Oh is that right?

Get down little black girl you can't win this fight

But why?

Can’t you see how much debt and struggle we have just for being black

We stronger than plexiglass getting whipped on its own back

Some of our ancestors survived that

Something most can’t understand is our past

Take a walk with me to Compare & contrast

Deeper than the voices of Dr. King who fought in our past

Whispers from the souls of men who fought back through slavery so we can win

But is this what you call a win?

We’re still screaming and shouting for justice when that’s all we wanted from the beginning

How come Nobody is listening?

No we’re not tripping

Neither are we resisting

Still struggling with existence

We live in a world that we love to hate misfit

Can’t you get it?

Decades of unjustified violence in which we are against it

Just because the color of our skin may give you the urge of suppress it

Come on keep going your almost to the finish

The world may be listening so shout your name every single chance you get to flick it

So here’s a little message from the black girl that stands before you

Put your hands up and say it with me:

“This is the next step of our new history”

"What's a Legacy?" by Mya White, 17, senior at Martin Luther King Jr. Senior High School

What’s a legacy?

Only time will tell when the push and pull gets the testing me,

but I long to hear long live my name I ain’t taking billboard I’m talking Hall of Fame,

legacy.

If a legacy

keeps the crown on a king’s cranium Martin Luther would be impressed with me,

that’s a blessing you see?

Individuality

17

I have a dream

life is just depressing me,

but King lived a nightmare and he fought to preach the dream for the young queen in me.

Dream to triumph any man’s command

call me the ace of spades

cause I can obliterate any kings negativity,

with my legacy.

Like a Royal Flush my legacy leads me to the melanin bloodline that crossed the seven seas so I could breathe black royalty..

but what’s my legacy

I might not be Beyoncé but I can build a domain where I can cause change whether it’s big or small somebody gonna remember my name.

If right here right now the very body and bones the keep grounded this earth was gone like that, I’d be proud of myself cuz Mya’s my name and I just put it on the map

legacy

