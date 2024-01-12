Martin Luther King Jr. Book Scholarship winners will be honored at prayer breakfast

ZANESVILLE − This year's recipients of the Martin Luther King Jr. Book Scholarship awards will be recognized at the 30th annual Prayer Breakfast at 9 a.m. Monday at North Terrace Church of Christ.

The scholarships are open to minority seniors from Muskingum County pursuing higher education at a two- or four-year college or university.

Alaysia Barnett

Alaysia Barnett is the daughter of Melinda Moeller. She's has been involved in multiple art clubs in high school and works as a seasonal sales associate at Kohl’s. Her goal is to have the freedom to make something she’s passionate about. She attends Zanesville High School.

Jersey Draughn

Jersey Draughn the daughter of Ashley and Leon Draughn. She has been active in varsity basketball, varsity tennis, student council and the National Honor Society. She aspires to be a certified registered nurse anesthetist. She attends Zanesville High School.

Keolani Gill

Keolani Gill is the daughter of Shannon and Chad Gill. She has been active in Key Club, cheerleading, marching band, pep band and school musicals. She plans to work in cybersecurity. She attends West Muskingum High School.

Malia Hampton

Malia Hampton is under the guardianship of Jody and Douglas Holland. She has been active in Key Club, SADD and Book Club. Her career goal is to become a social worker. She attends Philo High School.

Kassidy Jones

Kassidy Jones is the daughter of Stephanie Jones. She is 3-year varsity lettermen for cheerleading, with 15 years of competitive cheerleading at Champion Athletics. She’s also in National Honor Society, Student Council, Key Club, Pep Club and Ski Club and babysits and works part time at American Eagle. She plans to become a manager in the fashion industry. She attends Zanesville High School.

Aleea Jordan

Aleea Jordan is the daughter of Michelle and Shaun Jordan. She has been active in cheerleading and competitive cheerleading. Her goal is to become a pediatric nurse practitioner. She attends Zanesville High School.

Hailey Lepi

Hailey Lepi is the daughter of Jillian and Ryan Lepi. She has been active in varsity football and basketball, cheerleading, varsity softball, Drama Club, Pep Club, the Muskingum County Community Youth Foundation, National Honors Society, Key Club and the Rosecrans Mass Choir. She aspires to work as a professional stylist for a renowned brand. She attends Bishop Rosecrans High School.

Kaijah Minor

Kaijah Minor is the daughter of Jessica Grandstaff and Jesse Westfall. She has been a member of Key Club, Spanish Club, Interact Club, Student Government, National Honor Society, Ski and Snowboarding Club. She works as a barista at 7 Brew Coffee and at Can Roe & Co. Boutique. She plans to study international relations. She attends Maysville High School.

Gael Oseguera

Gael Oseguera is the son of Omar Oseguera. He is active in soccer and works part time at Kroger. He has been accepted to Ohio State University and plans to major in welding engineering. He attends Tri-Valley High School.

Kenley Piccone

Kenley Piccone is the daughter of Kim Piccone. She is active in FFA, Yearbook and Student Council. She attends West Muskingum High School.

Gavin Pranoto

Gavin Pranoto is the son of Elizabeth Lane and Randy Lane. He is active in wrestling, Skills USA and Drug Free Club of America. His career goal is to be a cook at a fine dining restaurant. He attends Tri-Valley High School.

Makiah Smith

Makiah Smith is the daughter of Krishauna Tabler. She is active in National Honor Society and FFA. She plans to go into animal care and become a wildlife rehabilitator. She attends Zanesville High School.

Isaac Trujillo

Isaac Trujillo is the son of Trudy Collins. He is active in orchestra, String Sounds, chamber orchestra ensemble, Key Club and National Honor Society. He plans to work in the pharmacy industry. He attends John Glenn High School.

Mya Wallace

Mya Wallace is the daughter of Dean and Kimberly Wallace. She likes to spend her time drawing and painting. She was also in orchestra before starting at Mid-East CTC her junior year. Her goal is to become an ornithologist (zoologist for birds) and one day publish a book with her own illustrations of birds. Her home school is Zanesville High School.

Isaiah Williams

Isaiah Williams is the son of Hillary Collins and Adrian Williams. He is active in Student Council, National Honor Society and is working part time. During basketball season, he is an official for middle school through JV games. He aspires to work in the banking industry. He attends Zanesville High School.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Martin Luther King Jr. Book Scholarship winners announced