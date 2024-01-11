Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Cape Cod: Donation drives, speeches, an art show and a walk

On Jan. 15, 1929, one of history's most influential figures was born. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., an American Baptist pastor and civil rights leader, influenced decades of change for Black people in the United States.

Each year, we celebrate Dr. King's life, legacy and commitment to equality on Martin Luther King Jr. Day — the third Monday in January each year. This year, Martin Luther King Jr. Day falls on what would have been Dr. King's 95th birthday — Jan. 15, 2024.

On the Cape, several organizations are hosting events, ranging from annual breakfasts to an ecumenical service at First Baptist Church in Hyannis.

The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. acknowledges the crowd at the Lincoln Memorial for his "I Have a Dream" speech during the March on Washington, D.C. on Aug. 28, 1963.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day observances on Cape Cod

Commemoration at First Baptist Church Hyannis

Barnstable’s annual commemoration will occur at 3 p.m. on Jan. 14 at First Baptist Church in Hyannis.

The ecumenical service honors the life and work of Dr. King Jr. It features a speech from keynote speaker Cecilia Phelan-Stiles, director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Cape Cod Healthcare, along with recitals of “I Have a Dream” speeches written by the students of Kathleen Duran’s second-grade class at Hyannis West Elementary School.

Fellowship and food will follow the service. A voter registration area will also be on site.

The service is organized by the Cape Cod Branch of the NAACP, Cape Cod Community College, the Cape Cod Council of Churches, No Place for Hate Barnstable and the First Baptist Church Hyannis and is free to attend. First Baptist Church is located at 486 Main St. in Hyannis.

The service will be live-streamed on the First Baptist Church’s website, www.FBCHyannis.org/, for those who cannot attend in person.

Americorps MLK Day of Service in Hyannis

For their annual MLK Day of Service event, AmeriCorps is hosting a community lunch and resource exposition from noon to 2 p.m. on Jan. 15 at Sturgis East Charter School and Community Center.

This year, AmeriCorps is focusing on food and housing insecurity and homelessness on the Cape. During the resource exposition, attendees will be able to connect with local organizations — The Housing Assistance Corporation, Homeless Prevention Council, Barnstable County Human Rights Committee, Community Action Committee of Cape Cod and the Islands and Barnstable County Emergency Preparedness Division — and learn more about services that can help them. A community lunch of soup, bread, coffee and snacks will also be served.

A donation drive will be held at the event. The drive is looking for the following items:

Sleeping bags

Wool blankets

Diapers and baby wipes

Non-fluoride toothpaste

Sheets: twin and crib

Floss

Toothpaste

Shampoo

Towels

Hats

Gloves

Long underwear

Backpacks

Two-person tent

Gift cards to McDonald’s, Stop & Shop, Dunkin’ Donuts and Cumberland Farms

Sturgis East Charter School and Community Center is located at 529 Main St. in Hyannis. The event is free and open to all to attend. For more information or to sign up to volunteer, visit www.capecod.gov/departments/americorps/what-we-do/annual-program-events/.

No Place for Hate Falmouth's MLK Day Breakfast

No Place for Hate Falmouth’s annual MLK Day Breakfast will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. on Jan. 15 at the Sea Crest Resort in North Falmouth.

This year, Manuel Fernandez, chief equity officer for Cambridge Public Schools, will speak about “fostering equity and inclusion in the community,” according to NPFH Falmouth’s flyer for the event. A special presentation will also be held for the Jewel Cobb Action Coalition, this year’s recipient of No Place for Hate Falmouth's Civil Leadership Award.

Tickets are $30 for adults, $15 for students and can be purchased online until Jan. 11. A limited quantity will be sold at the door for $35 for adults, $20 for students. The Sea Crest Resort is located at 350 Quaker Road in North Falmouth. For more information, visit www.npfhfalmouth.org/events.html/.

Nauset Interfaith's MLK Day Breakfast

Join Nauset Interfaith for their annual MLK Day Breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 15 at the Church of the Holy Spirit in Orleans.

This year, the Rev. June R. Cooper of Old South Church in Boston will deliver a keynote address, “Strength to Love: Bridging Our Differences,” accompanied by live steel drum performances and singing, a continental breakfast and the awarding of the inaugural MLK Action Team Racial Justice Award to a local activist.

The event is free and tickets can be reserved online at www.eventbrite.com/e/mlk-action-team-annual-breakfast-tickets-766475237067/. Space is limited and any attendees not present by 8:25 a.m. may forfeit their seat to walk-in participants. Donations to Nauset Interfaith are accepted at the event.

ArtPeaceMakers MLK Art Show for Racial Justice and annual 'walKING' celebration

Wellfleet's annual MLK Day "walKING" celebration, hosted by ArtPeaceMakers, is set for Jan. 15. Participants are asked to gather in the parking lot outside of Wellfleet's Town Hall at 12:30 p.m. The silent walk, in commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., will commence at 1 p.m.

Donations, such as nonperishable foods or money, will be collected at the walk for the Wellfleet Food Pantry as well.

Following the walk, participants are invited to a special presentation of Judith Partelow's "Neighbors," a collection of short scenes and monologues discussing racism on the Cape and the exclusion some neighbors feel in their own community. The show will begin at 2 p.m. inside the Wellfleet Preservation Hall.

Poster for "walKING" MLK Day celebration, hosted by ArtPeaceMakers.

ArtPeaceMaker’s MLK Art Show for Racial Justice is on display until Jan. 29 at the Wellfleet Preservation Hall. This year's show is based around the theme “Courage, Justice and Changemakers, Past and Present" and includes works of art created by students at Wellfleet Elementary School, professional artists and community members.

A reception for the artists and their work will be held at the hall from 4 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 11.

The Wellfleet Preservation Hall is located at 335 Main Street in Wellfleet. The show is free to view.

MLK Day Service at Federated Church Hyannis

Kathy Andrews sings a favorite song of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. during the 2016 annual Service of Commemoration at the Federated Church of Hyannis.

The Federated Church in Hyannis is holding an MLK Memorial service at 3 p.m. on Jan. 15.

The Federated Church is located at 320 Main St. in Hyannis.

Frankie Rowley covers entertainment and things to do. Contact her at frowley@capecodonline.com.

