Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2024: A list of what's open and closed in Cincinnati, NKY

Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday honoring the life and legacy of one of the most influential civil rights leaders in American history.

Although the federal holiday is observed annually on the third Monday of January, this year is extra special because the day coincides with King's actual birthday, Jan. 15. To celebrate the activist and Baptist minister, there will likely be a few changes to the regular operating hours of businesses and government services this weekend.

Here's what will be open and closed this Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Will banks be open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2024?

Although many banks observe federal holidays, they are not required to do so.

Some banks, like Wells Fargo, Capital One, Bank of America, and PNC, will be closed on Jan. 15.

Fifth Third Bank, however, has not announced whether or not it will close for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but TheHolidayHours.com reports that the Cincinnati-based bank will likely be closed.

It is always a good idea to check your bank's website or app for more information regarding your local branch's specific hours.

Will mail be delivered on MLK Day 2024?

Post office locations will be closed, and the Postal Service will not deliver regular mail or packages, except for Holiday Premium Priority Mail Express and Holiday Same-Day Package Delivery.

UPS pickup and delivery services will also not be available. UPS store locations may also be closed, but check with your local store for specific hours of operation. Most FedEx services will also be available. FedEx Express and FedEx Ground Economy will have modified services on Monday. Most stores will also remain open on the federal holiday.

Will Amazon packages be delivered on Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

Amazon employees are offered paid time off on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, so no packages will be delivered by Amazon employees on Jan. 15, per the Naples Daily News.

Will trash be picked up on Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

If your regular city of Cincinnati trash collection day falls on Monday, your trash will be collected the following day. Rumpke will not have any delays in trash collection, according to its holiday schedule.

Will Cincinnati-area schools be open on MLK Day 2024?

All Hamilton County school districts, including Cincinnati Public Schools, will be closed on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Clermont, Butler and Warren County schools will also be closed on Jan. 15.

In Kentucky, Covington Independent Public Schools, Newport Independent Schools, Kenton County Schools, Boone County Schools and Campbell County Schools will close on Monday.

The University of Cincinnati, Xavier University and Northern Kentucky University will be closed.

Is the stock market open on MLK Day?

The New York Stock Exchange won't open on Monday, Jan. 15. The market will reopen on Tuesday.

Are stores and restaurants open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

Yes, most retail and grocery stores, as well as restaurants, will be open on Monday.

What else will be open and closed on MLK Day 2024?

In Ohio, the city of Cincinnati, Hamilton County, Butler County, Clermont County and Warren County will be closed on Monday, Jan. 15.

Campbell County, Kenton County and Boone County fiscal court offices in Kentucky will be closed on Monday.

Since Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday, all non-essential government employees are off work and most government offices are closed. Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library locations will be closed.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: What's open and closed in Cincinnati, NKY on MLK Jr. Day 2024