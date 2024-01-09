Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Orlando: Ways to celebrate, honor the holiday

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Jan. 15, representing a time to remember the legacy of America’s famous Civil Rights leader and give back to the community.

More than six decades have passed since Dr. King delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech in Washington, D.C., and more than 55 years since the activist was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee. Still, the work he started remains more vital than ever to this day.

Around Central Florida, performing groups, community leaders and volunteers will bring the public together for concerts, prayer, discussions and more throughout the holiday weekend. Here are a few offerings.

The MLK Commemorative Luncheon presented by the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity is back for its 38th annual event with keynote speaker Dr. Gerald Jones. The event at First Baptist Orlando will honor students, community leaders and others with awards and scholarships. Tickets start at $100 for an individual ticket. More information: 11 a.m. Jan. 12 at 3000 S. John Young Parkway in Orlando; mlkluncheon.org

The City of Groveland hosts an MLK Celebration and Second Friday Market at Lake David Park with an artisan market, live music, food trucks and a guest speaker. More information: 5-9 p.m. Jan. 12 at 450 S. Lake Ave. in Groveland

The City of Orlando’s 40th Annual MLK Paradeprovides a community celebration with the theme, “It Starts with Me – Shifting the Cultural Climate Through the Study and Practice of Kingian Nonviolence.” Thousands of spectators will line up to see drumlines, dancing, community organizations, music, art and more. The route begins at the Orange County Courthouse and goes to Lake Eola Park. More information: 10 a.m. Jan. 13 in downtown Orlando; orlando.gov or eventbrite.com

Kissimmee’s 2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Celebrationfeatures live music from gospel, R&B and soul artists, plus food trucks, craft vendors, art and free activities for the whole family at Kissimmee Lakefront Park. More information: Noon-4 p.m. Jan. 13 at 201 Lakeview Drive in Kissimmee; eventeny.com

The Town of Eatonville celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. with a parade and celebration. More information: 2 p.m. Jan. 13 on Kennedy Blvd. in Eatonville; townofeatonville.org

The 22nd Unity Heritage Festival takes place in Winter Park over two days with live music, children’s games, food, retail vendors and booths with community resources. The festival is from 1-5 p.m. Jan. 14 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 15 at 721 W. New England Ave. in Winter Park. More information: cityofwinterpark.org

Sanford’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Steering Committee will host several events throughout the holiday weekend. At 6 p.m. Jan. 13, a commemorative banquet gathers the community at the Sanford Civic Center (tickets are sold out online). Beginning at 3 p.m. Jan. 14, Pastor Robert T. Bradley Sr. will host an interfaith service at the New Life Word Center. The public can enjoy the annual MLK Parade at 10 a.m. Jan. 15 on Historic Goldsboro Avenue with vehicles, bands, singing groups and more. At Ft. Mellon Park at 2:30 p.m., performers will showcase their abilities in a “Sanford’s Got Talent” competition during a festival in the park. More information: mlksanford.org

Chasing the Dream 5K celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a running race in Orlando beginning at 7:30 a.m. on the holiday itself. Proceeds from the event benefit the New Image Youth Center. Adult registration is $40 per person in advance or $25 per child. More information: 7:30 a.m. Jan. 15 at 2501 General Rees Ave. in Orlando; runsignup.com

The 33rd Arthur “Pappy” Kennedy Prayer Breakfastwill commemorate the legacies of King and Orlando’s first Black city council member. This annual tradition brings together hundreds of civic leaders, pastors and Central Florida community members at First Baptist Church Orlando. More information: 7:45 a.m. Jan. 15 at 3000 S. John Young Parkway in Orlando; ymcacf.org

The City of Orlando’s Martin Luther King Jr. Great Day of Service brings together U.S. Hunger and volunteers to pack and distribute 1 million healthy meals of food relief throughout Central Florida during this family-friendly event, which begins at 9 a.m. Jan. 15 at Orange County Convention Center and requires sign-ups in advance. More information: eventbrite.com or orlando.gov

2024 Seedlings for Civil Rights works with the City of Orlando’s Green Up initiative to beautify the Lake Mann neighborhood by planting trees, mulching and removing litter in surrounding parks. Snacks, water and supplies are provided for volunteers, who are required to wear closed-toed shoes. More information: 9 a.m. Jan. 15 at 650 W. Lake Mann Drive in Orlando; orlando.gov

The Oviedo Citizens in Action Parade features businesses, schools, churches, civic groups, bands and more coming together for a community celebration. The route goes from Oviedo Gym & Aquatics Facility to Round Lake Park. A family fun day in the park ($5 admission) will follow with entertainment, food, vendors and kids’ activities. More information: 10 a.m. Jan. 15 at 981 E. Broadway St. in Oviedo (parade end); cityofoviedo.net

The City of Ocoee’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade brings the community together for a fun morning followed by a post-parade celebration inside the West Oaks Mall where Bishop Derrick L. McRae will give a keynote speech. The parade route begins at 10 a.m. at Citrus Elementary School and ends at the mall. More information: 10 a.m. Jan. 15 at 87 N. Clarke Road in Ocoee; ocoee.org

The Winter Garden Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebrationcommemorates the life and legacy of the Civil Rights leader with a parade, live entertainment, children’s activities and more. More information: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 15 in historic downtown Winter Garden; cwgdn.com

The Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in Apopka kicks off at 2 p.m. Jan. 15 at 519 S. Central Ave. in Apopka and ends at the John H. Bridges Community Center.

The 2024 MLK Gospel Concert celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a show produced and directed by Dr. Jeffery Redding. This year’s theme is “Through the storm, I need You to survive!” Admission is free, but attendees are encouraged to bring nonperishable food donations for United Against Poverty. More information: 7 p.m. Feb. 2 at 445 S. Magnolia Ave. in Orlando; orlando.gov

